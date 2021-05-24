Monte Rosa old age home - still going after 126 years - vaccinates its residents
The Monte Rosa nursing home, situated in the suburbs of Gardens in central CapeTown, is the oldest nursing home in South Africa.
The building was built in 1885 and initially served as a railway hospital. Over the last 126 years, the facility has provided frail care services to senior residents in Cape Town.
All staff and residents over the age of 60 were vaccinated last week at Monte Rosa during the Phase 2 vaccination drive in the Western Cape.
Clive van Zyl, the general manager at Monte Rosa, says the vaccination process went smoothly.
They vaccinated the staff first and the next day they came out and did all the residents. It went smoothly.Clive van Zyl, General Manager - Monte Rosa Home for the Aged
No one had any side effects. This is our way of keeping the virus at bay.Clive van Zyl, General Manager - Monte Rosa Home for the Aged
Monte Rosa did not record a single Covid-19 case in 2020, according to Van Zyl.
However, the facility recorded one Covid-19 case and one Covid-19 fatality earlier this year during the second wave of infections, he says.
Van Zyl says it has been important to maintain open communication with elderly residents at the facility during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Supervised visits in communal areas are currently allowed in a designated communal area at the nursing home under strict Covid-19 safety protocols.
Van Zyl tells CapeTalk that staff members have been doing their best to provide psycho-social support to senior residents who have been feeling lonely and isolated due to the pandemic.
During the hard lockdown, some of the staff were even prepared to stay on-site to minimise the risk of contamination on public transport or with their families.Clive van Zyl, General Manager - Monte Rosa Home for the Aged
For the year 2020, we never had any Covid-19 cases at all. We were the only home in the Peninsula that was Covid-19 free. We were very proud of our Covid-19 free status. Our staff really worked hard to protect and keep everybody safe within the home.Clive van Zyl, General Manager - Monte Rosa Home for the Aged
Although it's in the city bowl, the home is sharing a fence with Mount Nelson [Hotel] and it's quiet and peaceful.Clive van Zyl, General Manager - Monte Rosa Home for the Aged
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
More from Local
'Government spent R49 billion on contracts with Guptas'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nthakoana Ngatane, a reporter at Eyewitness News.Read More
'Company linked to Mkhize associates paid millions for Covid-19 media briefings'
The latest report by Daily Maverick's investigative unit, Scorpio, reveals how a firm linked to the health minister has been at the centre of alleged Covid-19 looting.Read More
'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold
Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks.Read More
Kinnear murder accused denied bail again
Zane Kilian had previously applied for bail but his application was dismissed by the Bellville Regional Court back in March.Read More
'The system will kick you out if you are not over 60' - WC health boss
WC health department head says no opportunity for 'queue jumpers' as registration system programmed to block under 60s.Read More
New book offers young, black women advice on navigating corporate South Africa
Author Lindelwa Skenjana shares insights and advice addressing the issues black women face in corporate settings in South Africa.Read More
Muizenberg beachgoers urged to steer clear of Zandvlei stormwater outlet
Beachgoers have been advised that they need to swim at least 150 meters from the Zandvlei stormwater outlet on Muizenberg beach.Read More
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler
The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning...Read More
Expect traffic delays as roadworks in Goodwood begin, warns City of CT
Motorists are warned that roadworks along the Goodwood portion of Voortrekker Road will cause traffic congestion over the next two months.Read More
I can't pay my rent, will this affect my credit score?
Many tenants were unable to keep up with rent payments since the start of the pandemic says collection agency RentMaster.Read More