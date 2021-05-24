Monte Rosa old age home - still going after 126 years - vaccinates its residents





The Monte Rosa nursing home, situated in the suburbs of Gardens in central CapeTown, is the oldest nursing home in South Africa.

The building was built in 1885 and initially served as a railway hospital. Over the last 126 years, the facility has provided frail care services to senior residents in Cape Town.

All staff and residents over the age of 60 were vaccinated last week at Monte Rosa during the Phase 2 vaccination drive in the Western Cape.

Clive van Zyl, the general manager at Monte Rosa, says the vaccination process went smoothly.

They vaccinated the staff first and the next day they came out and did all the residents. It went smoothly. Clive van Zyl, General Manager - Monte Rosa Home for the Aged

No one had any side effects. This is our way of keeping the virus at bay. Clive van Zyl, General Manager - Monte Rosa Home for the Aged

Monte Rosa did not record a single Covid-19 case in 2020, according to Van Zyl.

However, the facility recorded one Covid-19 case and one Covid-19 fatality earlier this year during the second wave of infections, he says.

Van Zyl says it has been important to maintain open communication with elderly residents at the facility during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Supervised visits in communal areas are currently allowed in a designated communal area at the nursing home under strict Covid-19 safety protocols.

Van Zyl tells CapeTalk that staff members have been doing their best to provide psycho-social support to senior residents who have been feeling lonely and isolated due to the pandemic.

During the hard lockdown, some of the staff were even prepared to stay on-site to minimise the risk of contamination on public transport or with their families. Clive van Zyl, General Manager - Monte Rosa Home for the Aged

For the year 2020, we never had any Covid-19 cases at all. We were the only home in the Peninsula that was Covid-19 free. We were very proud of our Covid-19 free status. Our staff really worked hard to protect and keep everybody safe within the home. Clive van Zyl, General Manager - Monte Rosa Home for the Aged

Although it's in the city bowl, the home is sharing a fence with Mount Nelson [Hotel] and it's quiet and peaceful. Clive van Zyl, General Manager - Monte Rosa Home for the Aged

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: