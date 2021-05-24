Netcare Holdings results - still reeling from effects of Covid-19 second wave
Netcare Holdings reported an increase in Group revenue of 24% (to R10.081 billion) over the half-year to 31 March 2021, compared to the six months to 30 September 2020.
The company says the second wave of Covid-19 negatively affected results.
It reported adjusted headline earnings per share of 27.3 cents.
Vaccination of its frontline healthcare workers is almost complete.
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Netcare CEO Dr. Richard Friedland.
Our hospital [vaccination] sites are up and running…Dr. Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare Holdings
We’re concerned [about the third wave] … Gauteng is the biggest concern… We’re concerned about winter…Dr. Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare Holdings
Covid-19 crystallised for us what our calling is in life… they [frontline workers] putting their lives at risk… The knowledge that you’re vaccinated relieves a lot of anxiety…Dr. Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare Holdings
We saw a recovery in elective surgery…Dr. Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare Holdings
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from MyMoney Online
Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence.Read More
Telkom results – it now has more than 15 million mobile subscribers
Fixed voice-only contributes 15% to the business. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Telkom Group CEO Sipho Maseko.Read More
Consumer Protect Act: 'No school, no school fees, and no need for notice period'
"You can’t claim for something you haven’t provided," says attorney Trudie Broekmann. "You don’t have to give two months’ notice."Read More
Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown'
Zain Johnson interviews Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance.Read More
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".Read More
Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank
Interest rates are close to the lowest they have ever been. RSA Retail Savings Bonds, however, still offer pretty decent returns.Read More
Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points
Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw.Read More
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM.Read More
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating
Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous.Read More
Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital
"Impact investment – a growing trend around the world - is values-based," says Ryan McFadyen.Read More
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport
"This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney.Read More
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study
"The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it'
"Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!"Read More
'Covid-19 vaccines created 9 new US dollar billionaires'
"The highly effective vaccines we have are thanks to massive amounts of taxpayers’ money," says Heidi Chow of Global Justice Now.Read More
Consumer Protect Act: 'No school, no school fees, and no need for notice period'
"You can’t claim for something you haven’t provided," says attorney Trudie Broekmann. "You don’t have to give two months’ notice."Read More
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study
Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit.Read More
'Do away with dumb registration! Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Nathan Geffen editor of Ground Up and a Treatment Action Campaign veteran.Read More
'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas'
Areas of concern are Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, the City Bowl, Sea Point, Milnerton, and Durbanville, says Dr. Keith Cloete.Read More
'Doctors push family members to front of vaccination queue'
People who are office-bound got jabs while healthcare workers are being turned away, says reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
126 prisoners released due to Covid-19 rearrested - some for murder
13 989 prisoners were released on special Covid-19 parole. 126 are back in prison for serious crimes, says Singabakho Nxumalo.Read More