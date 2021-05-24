[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million
The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token (NFT) of “Charlie Bit My Finger” (CBMF) for R10.6 million (US$760 999).
The family uploaded CBMF, one of YouTube’s earliest viral videos, in 2007.
The video has been viewed almost 900 million times.
An NFT, a way to authenticate ownership of digital art, is a piece of code on a digital ledger called a blockchain that certifies the digital asset to be unique and not interchangeable.
The video was scheduled to be permanently removed from YouTube on Sunday but, for now, you can still view it.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Carel de Jager, Consultant at The Block Chain Academy.
De Jager explained the whole NFT phenomenon and discussed the online auction that led to the sale of an NFT of CBMF.
NFTs have value because there’s only one original…Carel de Jager, Consultant - The Block Chain Academy
It’s built on the foundation of smart contracts…Carel de Jager, Consultant - The Block Chain Academy
NFTs have very exciting potential… It doesn’t really solve the copyright issue… Imagine if you can show that you are the real owner of the title deed… changing owners multiple times per day…Carel de Jager, Consultant - The Block Chain Academy
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166022267_a-white-mug-with-the-message-i-love-nft-a-new-trend-in-art-.html?vti=nrqc1hty5g3obti7c6-4-50
