'Company linked to Mkhize associates paid millions for Covid-19 media briefings'
It's reported that close associates of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and other third parties were paid approximately R90 million in an alleged scheme to extract money from the Department of Health (DoH).
Two of Mkhize's close associates are being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) about a multi-million rand communications contract with the DoH awarded to their company, Digital Vibes.
Mkhize's former personal spokesperson Tahera Mather and his former personal assistant Naadhira Mitha are believed to be the masterminds behind the obscure firm.
Digital Vibes reportedly charged the DoH millions of rands for scheduling Mkhize’s media briefings during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Scorpio's Pieter-Louis Myburgh.
It's understood that Digital Vibes received a total of R150 million for DoH contracts linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and National Health Insurance (NHI) programme.
Myburgh has written an expose about the the DoH’s R150 million Digital Vibes scandal.
The contracts have since been halted pending an internal probe by the department and an investigation by the SIU.
Meanwhile, Scorpio has uncovered dubious invoices and payments to Digital Vibes for work that Myburgh says should have been conducted by the DoH's own communications officials.
In one invoice, Digital Vibes charged the department more than R1 million for "accompanying" Mkhize.
"A lot of the payments were done under the premise of these very dubious scheduling arrangements for the minister that should have been done by the department's own staffers" Myburgh reports.
The wording and phrasing in some of these invoices is very concerning. It seems very vague and strange.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - Scorpio/Daily Maverick
Once you start unpacking these invoices, there's a really grave concern in terms of value for money and what this company was paid for by the Department of Health.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - Scorpio/Daily Maverick
The Department of Health has a very well-resourced communications unit... they are adequately resourced to schedule briefings and sessions for the minister.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - Scorpio/Daily Maverick
There should be no reason for an outsourced third-party entity to receive additional millions for essentially duplicating the work of the staff inside the department.Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Investigative journalist - Scorpio/Daily Maverick
Daily Maverick has revealed that a significant amount of the Digital Vibes earnings was spent on luxury goods, designer clothing, an overseas trip, and home renovations.
The Daily Maverick and Scorpio team will be digging deeper into the Digital Vibes-DoH deal in an upcoming report.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
