Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money

Latest Local
'Government spent R49 billion on contracts with Guptas' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nthakoana Ngatane, a reporter at Eyewitness News. 24 May 2021 6:29 PM
'Company linked to Mkhize associates paid millions for Covid-19 media briefings' The latest report by Daily Maverick's investigative unit, Scorpio, reveals how a firm linked to the health minister has been at th... 24 May 2021 5:56 PM
Monte Rosa old age home - still going after 126 years - vaccinates its residents South Africa's oldest nursing home, Monte Rosa, has vaccinated its residents and staff against Covid-19. 24 May 2021 3:34 PM
View all Local
'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks. 24 May 2021 1:49 PM
'They know Ace will fight at all costs' - ANC NWC to discuss Magashule defiance Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule is expected to be on the agenda of the party’s national working committee (NWC) meeting on Monday a... 24 May 2021 1:38 PM
SAPS: Police at Sea Point Pro-Palestine rally was to protect protesters as well W Cape SAPS spokesperson Col Andre Traut says the police have a responsibility to protect protesters and the public. 24 May 2021 10:03 AM
View all Politics
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society". 24 May 2021 7:29 PM
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
View all Business
Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence. 24 May 2021 7:02 PM
[WATCH] Real estate agent uses Tik Tok to sell micro apartments under R1m in CBD This Cape Town-based real estate agent says his inbox has been flooded after posting about tiny luxury apartments located on Thiba... 24 May 2021 12:49 PM
It's time for an 'eco-awakening' and WWF South Africa says it needs your support The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF South Africa) has launched a campaign encouraging people to stand up for nature by pledging to... 23 May 2021 9:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death There have been mixed reactions on social media following a sit-down interview in which rapper AKA details the moments before Anel... 23 May 2021 10:58 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
South Africa targeted for rare plant poaching placing biodiversity at risk Zanne Brink of CapeNature says plants such as Conophytum are regarded as collector's items. 24 May 2021 6:40 AM
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport "This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 21 May 2021 2:53 PM
View all World
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
View all Africa
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society". 24 May 2021 7:29 PM
MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it! "For people who don’t have hypertension, lots of research shows MSG is not harmful," says Dr. Harris Steinman, an allergy expert. 21 May 2021 12:31 PM
View all Opinion
Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money

24 May 2021 7:02 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
cybersecurity
Kaspersky
cybercrime
ransomware
scamwatch
Atvance Intelligence
Steven Ambrose
Sophos

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence.

As cybercrime increases, so does the ransom money demanded by criminals.

About 42% of ransomware victims in South Africa paid a ransom in the hope of getting their data back, according to Kaspersky.

Nevertheless, only 8% of organisations that pay a ransom get their data back, according to security firm Sophos.

As cybercrime increases, so does the ransom money. © zerbor/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence.

There’s no question. These ransomware attacks are increasing… They’re getting bolder; the demands are getting higher… increased enormously with remote work…

Steven Ambrose, MD - Atvance Intelligence

Crime has moved into this [online] realm. It will not stop…

Steven Ambrose, MD - Atvance Intelligence

It’s a cat and mouse game…

Steven Ambrose, MD - Atvance Intelligence

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




