Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money





As cybercrime increases, so does the ransom money demanded by criminals.

About 42% of ransomware victims in South Africa paid a ransom in the hope of getting their data back, according to Kaspersky.

Nevertheless, only 8% of organisations that pay a ransom get their data back, according to security firm Sophos.

As cybercrime increases, so does the ransom money. © zerbor/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence.

There’s no question. These ransomware attacks are increasing… They’re getting bolder; the demands are getting higher… increased enormously with remote work… Steven Ambrose, MD - Atvance Intelligence

Crime has moved into this [online] realm. It will not stop… Steven Ambrose, MD - Atvance Intelligence

It’s a cat and mouse game… Steven Ambrose, MD - Atvance Intelligence

Listen to the interview in the audio below.