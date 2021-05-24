Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money
As cybercrime increases, so does the ransom money demanded by criminals.
About 42% of ransomware victims in South Africa paid a ransom in the hope of getting their data back, according to Kaspersky.
Nevertheless, only 8% of organisations that pay a ransom get their data back, according to security firm Sophos.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence.
There’s no question. These ransomware attacks are increasing… They’re getting bolder; the demands are getting higher… increased enormously with remote work…Steven Ambrose, MD - Atvance Intelligence
Crime has moved into this [online] realm. It will not stop…Steven Ambrose, MD - Atvance Intelligence
It’s a cat and mouse game…Steven Ambrose, MD - Atvance Intelligence
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_57918198_binary-code-with-the-word-ransomware-in-the-center.html?vti=nl66hz17jsbcuh14ax-1-5
More from MyMoney Online
Telkom results – it now has more than 15 million mobile subscribers
Fixed voice-only contributes 15% to the business. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Telkom Group CEO Sipho Maseko.Read More
Netcare Holdings results - still reeling from effects of Covid-19 second wave
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr. Richard Friedland about his company’s half-year results.Read More
Consumer Protect Act: 'No school, no school fees, and no need for notice period'
"You can’t claim for something you haven’t provided," says attorney Trudie Broekmann. "You don’t have to give two months’ notice."Read More
Accident claims up 27% as 'South Africans forgot how to drive during lockdown'
Zain Johnson interviews Ricardo Coetzee, Head of Auto & General Insurance.Read More
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".Read More
Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank
Interest rates are close to the lowest they have ever been. RSA Retail Savings Bonds, however, still offer pretty decent returns.Read More
Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points
Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw.Read More
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM.Read More
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating
Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous.Read More
Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital
"Impact investment – a growing trend around the world - is values-based," says Ryan McFadyen.Read More