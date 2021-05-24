The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed Bronwyn Williams, co-author of “The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society”.
Description on Amazon:
The future is an uncertain, uncomfortable prospect for employees, employers, and society at large.
A flurry of unprecedented events has proven that, despite what some politicians and economists may tell us, the future is not set in stone.
Instead, it is constantly being shaped and redefined by the everyday decisions of individuals and organisations.
In light of this uncertainty, “The Future Starts Now” looks toward the various innovations and technologies that may shape our future.
Authors Theo Priestley and Bronwyn Williams have brought together the world's leading futurists to articulate and clarify the current trajectories in technology, economics, politics, and business.
This is a comprehensive history of tomorrow, exploring ground-breaking topics such as AI, privacy, education, and the future of work.
While the guidance, insight and predictions are fascinating for anyone curious about what the future may hold, the book also functions as an invaluable guide for business professionals looking to steer their career or their organisation with foresight and confidence.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
