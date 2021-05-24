Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray
Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says the next few weeks will decide whether the Olympic Games will proceed as planned.
There's been a major outcry from Japanese citizens who are up in arms that their government is even considering staging the Olympics while the country battles another Covid-19 wave.
RELATED: I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos
In his latest opinion piece, Ray says it is possible for Japanese authorities to host the Olympics in a reasonably secure environment.
If the event does not go ahead, he says decision-makers must be able to say that it wasn’t for lack of trying.
Ray explains to CapeTalk that there are legal and commercial considerations involved in this decision.
The next two weeks are going to be crucial. If the number of cases keeps rising in Japan and the outcry becomes even louder, they are going to make it almost impossible for the Japanese authorities to greenlight the Olympics.Craig Ray, Sports Editor - Daily Maverick
But if it [Covid-19] does drop off in the next couple of weeks and they show signs of getting over this current wave... then it might well go ahead.Craig Ray, Sports Editor - Daily Maverick
It's a very difficult situation... I think every avenue has to be exhausted before they eventually call it off.Craig Ray, Sports Editor - Daily Maverick
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/tokyo-japan-city-asia-fuji-urban-4358758/
