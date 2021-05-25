New, exciting chapter for digital library AfroStory
AfroStory is an online platform that has a collection of over 50 African books which can be accessed on your phone.
The platform has updated its website and app to provide new books and features, including read-aloud functionality in multiple languages.
AfroStory has set the ambitious goal of getting one billion electronic books onto mobile devices in African homes by the end of 2022.
The platform's founder, Dr. John Ashmore, says version2.0 of the app is working towards that goal.
He says AfroStory has a growing collection of African texts, consisting of both classic books and newly published authors on the platform.
It's R45 for 60 books now and it grows by 5 books every month.Dr. John Ashmore, Founder - AfroStory
We've managed to attract quite a bit of IT talent through some of our publicity.Dr. John Ashmore, Founder - AfroStory
We've created a whole new platform that state-of-the-art and doing a couple of firsts in Africa even.Dr. John Ashmore, Founder - AfroStory
The app works with all the latest technology but still does the primary purpose of bringing reading to where it's most needed and to the African audience that's often fairly neglected in bookstores.Dr. John Ashmore, Founder - AfroStory
We still have a long way to go but we've taken a couple of big steps towards our goal.Dr. John Ashmore, Founder - AfroStory
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/milkos/milkos2101/milkos210103334/162523616-distance-learning-happy-black-millennial-guy-study-online-with-laptop-and-headset-cheerful-african-m.jpg
More from Lifestyle
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead
Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society".Read More
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million
The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999.Read More
Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence.Read More
[WATCH] Real estate agent uses Tik Tok to sell micro apartments under R1m in CBD
This Cape Town-based real estate agent says his inbox has been flooded after posting about tiny luxury apartments located on Thibault Square.Read More
It's time for an 'eco-awakening' and WWF South Africa says it needs your support
The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF South Africa) has launched a campaign encouraging people to stand up for nature by pledging to its causes.Read More
Hospital emergency rooms brace for spike in burn injuries as winter approaches
South Africans are at a higher risk of burns during the winter season because of open fires, gas heaters, and other appliances used to keep warm.Read More
South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt
Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has written to the national government to request that it urgently introduces a remote working visa.Read More
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport
"This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney.Read More
South Africans love to eat meat, and starch. A lot – study
"We eat double the amount of meat than we should," says Kim Reddy (Nielsen). “People in SA eat, on average, two meals per day."Read More
MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it!
"For people who don’t have hypertension, lots of research shows MSG is not harmful," says Dr. Harris Steinman, an allergy expert.Read More