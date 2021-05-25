Streaming issues? Report here
New, exciting chapter for digital library AfroStory

25 May 2021 7:56 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
African literature
Afrostory
AfroStory app

The AfroStory app has launched a new version of its digital platform to help create greater access to African literature at the push of a button.

AfroStory is an online platform that has a collection of over 50 African books which can be accessed on your phone.

The platform has updated its website and app to provide new books and features, including read-aloud functionality in multiple languages.

AfroStory has set the ambitious goal of getting one billion electronic books onto mobile devices in African homes by the end of 2022.

The platform's founder, Dr. John Ashmore, says version2.0 of the app is working towards that goal.

He says AfroStory has a growing collection of African texts, consisting of both classic books and newly published authors on the platform.

It's R45 for 60 books now and it grows by 5 books every month.

Dr. John Ashmore, Founder - AfroStory

We've managed to attract quite a bit of IT talent through some of our publicity.

Dr. John Ashmore, Founder - AfroStory

We've created a whole new platform that state-of-the-art and doing a couple of firsts in Africa even.

Dr. John Ashmore, Founder - AfroStory

The app works with all the latest technology but still does the primary purpose of bringing reading to where it's most needed and to the African audience that's often fairly neglected in bookstores.

Dr. John Ashmore, Founder - AfroStory

We still have a long way to go but we've taken a couple of big steps towards our goal.

Dr. John Ashmore, Founder - AfroStory

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:




