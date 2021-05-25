Pan-African Parliament to elect new leadership as continent battles Covid-19





The fourth ordinary session of the fifth Parliament of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) will be held between 21 May to 4 June 2021 at the PAP precincts in Midrand, Johanessburg.

The PAP, the legislative arm of the African Union (AU), will elect new leadership on Thursday 27 May.

Jeffrey Onganga, the spokesperson for the PAP, says the body has been calling for more action to combat Covid-19 on the African continent.

This comes amid some criticism that the AU has been slow to create access to vaccines across Africa and fulfill its continental strategy for Covid-19.

Onganga says the current sitting of the PAP includes discussions about reinforcing its oversight and accountability role to function effectively as an organ of the AU.

The main areas and points on the agenda of this session is the renewal of the leadership of the Pan-African Parliament. Jeffrey Onganga, Media and Communications Officer - Pan-African Parliament

We need to go back to elections where members of the Pan-African Parliament choose their new leaders, such as the president, vice-president, and other leadership structures such as committees and regional caucus chairpersons. Jeffrey Onganga, Media and Communications Officer - Pan-African Parliament

It's an election year, we have to get new leadership before we close on the 4th of June. Jeffrey Onganga, Media and Communications Officer - Pan-African Parliament

