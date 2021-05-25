Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:20
Cape Town's elderly Covid-scepticism problem
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
DF Malan High School to change its name
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andre Roux - Chairperson of the Governing Body at Hoerskool DF Malan
Today at 10:08
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
RAK: Ikhaya Loxola, Dischem Foundation
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sherry Saltzman
Today at 10:33
Takealot 10th birthday competition
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Julie-Anne Walsh
Today at 11:05
Gun Free SA responds to proposed new gun law
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adele Kirsten - Director at Gun Free South Africa
Today at 11:15
Liberty Fighters Network
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Reyno De Beer
Latest Local
Are service delivery protests likely to spike in the run up to local elections? UJ's Dr Martin Bekker speaks to Africa Melane about service delivery protests ahead of the October local government elections. 25 May 2021 8:47 AM
'Government spent R49 billion on contracts with Guptas' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nthakoana Ngatane, a reporter at Eyewitness News. 24 May 2021 6:29 PM
'Company linked to Mkhize associates paid millions for Covid-19 media briefings' The latest report by Daily Maverick's investigative unit, Scorpio, reveals how a firm linked to the health minister has been at th... 24 May 2021 5:56 PM
View all Local
'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks. 24 May 2021 1:49 PM
'They know Ace will fight at all costs' - ANC NWC to discuss Magashule defiance Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule is expected to be on the agenda of the party’s national working committee (NWC) meeting on Monday a... 24 May 2021 1:38 PM
SAPS: Police at Sea Point Pro-Palestine rally was to protect protesters as well W Cape SAPS spokesperson Col Andre Traut says the police have a responsibility to protect protesters and the public. 24 May 2021 10:03 AM
View all Politics
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society". 24 May 2021 7:29 PM
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
View all Business
New, exciting chapter for digital library AfroStory The AfroStory app has launched a new version of its digital platform to help create greater access to African literature at the pu... 25 May 2021 7:56 AM
Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence. 24 May 2021 7:02 PM
[WATCH] Real estate agent uses Tik Tok to sell micro apartments under R1m in CBD This Cape Town-based real estate agent says his inbox has been flooded after posting about tiny luxury apartments located on Thiba... 24 May 2021 12:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death There have been mixed reactions on social media following a sit-down interview in which rapper AKA details the moments before Anel... 23 May 2021 10:58 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary. 19 May 2021 2:43 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa targeted for rare plant poaching placing biodiversity at risk Zanne Brink of CapeNature says plants such as Conophytum are regarded as collector's items. 24 May 2021 6:40 AM
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport "This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 21 May 2021 2:53 PM
Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions Eyewitness News correspondent in the Middle East Paula Slier talks to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report. 21 May 2021 1:25 PM
View all World
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
View all Africa
MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it! "For people who don’t have hypertension, lots of research shows MSG is not harmful," says Dr. Harris Steinman, an allergy expert. 21 May 2021 12:31 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Are service delivery protests likely to spike in the run up to local elections?

25 May 2021 8:47 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Service delivery
Service delivery protests
2021 local government elections

UJ's Dr Martin Bekker speaks to Africa Melane about service delivery protests ahead of the October local government elections.

In the run-up to the municipal government elections on 27 October, CapeTalk's Africa Melane asks whether the country is likely to see an increase in service delivery protests.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps) Incident Registration Information System (Iris), a total of 909 protest actions took place from 1 August 2020 to 31 January 2021.

Last week community members in Mangaung in Bloemfontein embarked on a three-day shutdown in protest at poor service delivery.

Dr Martin Bekker, at the University of Johannesburg says often people feel that protesting is the only way they will be heard.

Unfortunately, we're in a situation where people feel they need to move to extreme actions to get attention...a polite letter to a councillor isn't going to do it.

Dr Martin Bekker, Post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge - University of Johannesburg

You don't really see patterns of general protests before elections, but it is more reported [on], because it feels as if the party might be listening or it might be a more sensitive time?

Dr Martin Bekker, Post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge - University of Johannesburg

If you look at the issues raised, they are constant pressures on people's lives, they are not things that flare up before elections.

Dr Martin Bekker, Post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge - University of Johannesburg

Dr Martin Bekker speaks to Africa Melane about service delivery protests, click below to listen to the full interview:




More from Local

'Government spent R49 billion on contracts with Guptas'

24 May 2021 6:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nthakoana Ngatane, a reporter at Eyewitness News.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Company linked to Mkhize associates paid millions for Covid-19 media briefings'

24 May 2021 5:56 PM

The latest report by Daily Maverick's investigative unit, Scorpio, reveals how a firm linked to the health minister has been at the centre of alleged Covid-19 looting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Monte Rosa old age home - still going after 126 years - vaccinates its residents

24 May 2021 3:34 PM

South Africa's oldest nursing home, Monte Rosa, has vaccinated its residents and staff against Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold

24 May 2021 1:49 PM

Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kinnear murder accused denied bail again

24 May 2021 1:40 PM

Zane Kilian had previously applied for bail but his application was dismissed by the Bellville Regional Court back in March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The system will kick you out if you are not over 60' - WC health boss

24 May 2021 11:38 AM

WC health department head says no opportunity for 'queue jumpers' as registration system programmed to block under 60s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New book offers young, black women advice on navigating corporate South Africa

24 May 2021 10:47 AM

Author Lindelwa Skenjana shares insights and advice addressing the issues black women face in corporate settings in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Muizenberg beachgoers urged to steer clear of Zandvlei stormwater outlet

24 May 2021 10:43 AM

Beachgoers have been advised that they need to swim at least 150 meters from the Zandvlei stormwater outlet on Muizenberg beach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler

24 May 2021 10:04 AM

The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect traffic delays as roadworks in Goodwood begin, warns City of CT

24 May 2021 10:04 AM

Motorists are warned that roadworks along the Goodwood portion of Voortrekker Road will cause traffic congestion over the next two months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold

24 May 2021 1:49 PM

Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'They know Ace will fight at all costs' - ANC NWC to discuss Magashule defiance

24 May 2021 1:38 PM

Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule is expected to be on the agenda of the party’s national working committee (NWC) meeting on Monday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAPS: Police at Sea Point Pro-Palestine rally was to protect protesters as well

24 May 2021 10:03 AM

W Cape SAPS spokesperson Col Andre Traut says the police have a responsibility to protect protesters and the public.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid vaccinations sites increase from 7 to 53 this week - Premier Winde

24 May 2021 9:05 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the long-term goal is to vaccinate 30,000 people a day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] 'Walk-ins are discouraged, but we also don't want to waste vaccines'

21 May 2021 4:00 PM

WCHD Dr Saadiq Kariem answers pressing questions from CapeTalk listeners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Declining support for DA in by-elections amid internal drama

21 May 2021 1:53 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says the DA appears to be losing support in some wards amid factionalism within the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions

21 May 2021 1:25 PM

Eyewitness News correspondent in the Middle East Paula Slier talks to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

W Cape flooding: 'Masi residents using buckets to scoop water out of shacks'

21 May 2021 1:11 PM

EWN reporter Shamiela Fischer spoke to affected residents and Disaster Management urges people to move to higher ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Guptas gave Malusi money to bail his sister out of debt - Norma Mngoma

21 May 2021 12:41 PM

The estranged spouse of Malusi Gigaba has made many serious allegations about how Gigaba received money from Ajay Gupta.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Van Damme: I resigned as an MP, I remain a member of the DA

21 May 2021 12:00 PM

Former MP Phumzile van Damme says she's still a member of the DA, despite a conflicting media statement issued by the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New, exciting chapter for digital library AfroStory

Lifestyle

Muizenberg beachgoers urged to steer clear of Zandvlei stormwater outlet

Local

'Northern Cape never exited the Covid-19 second wave'

EWN Highlights

Shepherd hailed as hero in deadly China ultramarathon race

25 May 2021 8:45 AM

United in music: Africa Day to feature high-profile music concert

25 May 2021 7:53 AM

SIU: We've made some findings into dodgy contract involving Mkhize’s associates

25 May 2021 7:49 AM

