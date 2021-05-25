Are service delivery protests likely to spike in the run up to local elections?
In the run-up to the municipal government elections on 27 October, CapeTalk's Africa Melane asks whether the country is likely to see an increase in service delivery protests.
According to the South African Police Service (Saps) Incident Registration Information System (Iris), a total of 909 protest actions took place from 1 August 2020 to 31 January 2021.
Last week community members in Mangaung in Bloemfontein embarked on a three-day shutdown in protest at poor service delivery.
Dr Martin Bekker, at the University of Johannesburg says often people feel that protesting is the only way they will be heard.
Unfortunately, we're in a situation where people feel they need to move to extreme actions to get attention...a polite letter to a councillor isn't going to do it.Dr Martin Bekker, Post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge - University of Johannesburg
You don't really see patterns of general protests before elections, but it is more reported [on], because it feels as if the party might be listening or it might be a more sensitive time?Dr Martin Bekker, Post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge - University of Johannesburg
If you look at the issues raised, they are constant pressures on people's lives, they are not things that flare up before elections.Dr Martin Bekker, Post-doctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Future of Knowledge - University of Johannesburg
Residents of BFN have taken their frustrations to the streets over poor service delivery and irregular appointments at the Mangaung Metro municipality. They are also calling for the disbandment of the municipal council. #sabcnews#sabcfs pic.twitter.com/tczquqaJ36— Aphumelele Mdlalane (@AphumeleleMdla2) May 17, 2021
Dr Martin Bekker speaks to Africa Melane about service delivery protests, click below to listen to the full interview:
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN
