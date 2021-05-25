Swipe right if you've got the vax - Dating apps join US vaccination drive





When it comes to finding love and connecting with your perfect match, many of us have a checklist of what we're looking for in a partner.

Good looking, must love dogs, good sense of humour...vaccinated against Covid-19?

In a bid to encourage more Americans to get the jab, several dating agencies have teamed up with the Biden administration to offers users to opportunity to let potential love matches know their vaccination status.

Dating apps like Tinder, OKCupid and Match.Com now allow users to add an "I'm Vaccinated" badge to their profile.

As an incentive, app users who've received the jab are being given free access to premium content, such as “boosts” and “super swipes,” designed to increase their matchability.

Announcing the partnership during a Covid briefing in the White House, senior advisor for Covid Response Andy Slavitt said, "We have finally found the one thing that makes us all more attractive: vaccination".

Also: the White House included this example, in which staffer @KMunoz46 goes the extra mile to help the cause. pic.twitter.com/33bdNKiysZ — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) May 21, 2021

According to CNN, the rate of vaccination in the US is slowing, with evidence suggesting younger people are more hesitant to get vaccinated than older adults.