Swipe right if you've got the vax - Dating apps join US vaccination drive
When it comes to finding love and connecting with your perfect match, many of us have a checklist of what we're looking for in a partner.
Good looking, must love dogs, good sense of humour...vaccinated against Covid-19?
In a bid to encourage more Americans to get the jab, several dating agencies have teamed up with the Biden administration to offers users to opportunity to let potential love matches know their vaccination status.
We’d swipe right 😉— VaccineFinder (@VaccineFinder) May 21, 2021
Add your vaccination status to your profile on @Tinder, @hinge, @Match, @okcupid, @meetBLK, @Chispa, and @PlentyOfFish services, as well as @bumble and @Badoo. #WeCanDoThis
🔗 https://t.co/EgQ6CHkKcb pic.twitter.com/CoIFisSVX9
Dating apps like Tinder, OKCupid and Match.Com now allow users to add an "I'm Vaccinated" badge to their profile.
As an incentive, app users who've received the jab are being given free access to premium content, such as “boosts” and “super swipes,” designed to increase their matchability.
Announcing the partnership during a Covid briefing in the White House, senior advisor for Covid Response Andy Slavitt said, "We have finally found the one thing that makes us all more attractive: vaccination".
Also: the White House included this example, in which staffer @KMunoz46 goes the extra mile to help the cause. pic.twitter.com/33bdNKiysZ— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) May 21, 2021
According to CNN, the rate of vaccination in the US is slowing, with evidence suggesting younger people are more hesitant to get vaccinated than older adults.
More from World
Indian couple slammed for hosting wedding on packed plane amid deadly Covid wave
The pair tied the knot on-board a SpiceJet plane with friends and family on Sunday after booking a flight from Madurai, India.Read More
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition
The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts.Read More
South Africa targeted for rare plant poaching placing biodiversity at risk
Zanne Brink of CapeNature says plants such as Conophytum are regarded as collector's items.Read More
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport
"This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney.Read More
Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions
Eyewitness News correspondent in the Middle East Paula Slier talks to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report.Read More
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study
"The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it'
"Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!"Read More
[WATCH] American amazed by 'electric tea kettle' - life will never be the same
Ermahgerd! What will they think of next? Barbara Friedman discusses this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Did you know seasonal flu spreads through asymptomatic carriers? It can and does
A new South African study shows that half of those with flu have no symptoms but still spread the virus in communities.Read More
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful'
'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO)Read More