Cape Town extortionists demanding 'protection fees' from off-duty paramedics





Extortion syndicates operating in Cape Town, particularly in the Khayelitsha area, have been targeting small businesses, street vendors, and even households in recent months.

It's alleged that these syndicates are now casting their net even wider and targeting off-duty medics.

eNCA reporter Monique Mortlock says EMS staffers are being forced to pay protection fees when they are off-duty in their local communities.

While there's been a rise in attacks on EMC crews in certain 'red zones', Mortlock says the attacks do not appear to be related to the extortion synidcates.

I've heard paramedics operating in the Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Mfuleni area, but mainly those living in Khayelitsha saying that now they have also been approached by criminals...operating from these extortion syndicates. Monique Mortlock, Journalist - eNCA

These criminals are demanding protection fees from them but not when they are on duty... When they are returning home from work, just doing their normal thin in the areas where they live. Monique Mortlock, Journalist - eNCA

One paramedic even said he had to cough up about R2,000 last month for this protection of his family and property. Monique Mortlock, Journalist - eNCA

