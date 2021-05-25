Cape Town extortionists demanding 'protection fees' from off-duty paramedics
Extortion syndicates operating in Cape Town, particularly in the Khayelitsha area, have been targeting small businesses, street vendors, and even households in recent months.
It's alleged that these syndicates are now casting their net even wider and targeting off-duty medics.
eNCA reporter Monique Mortlock says EMS staffers are being forced to pay protection fees when they are off-duty in their local communities.
While there's been a rise in attacks on EMC crews in certain 'red zones', Mortlock says the attacks do not appear to be related to the extortion synidcates.
I've heard paramedics operating in the Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Mfuleni area, but mainly those living in Khayelitsha saying that now they have also been approached by criminals...operating from these extortion syndicates.Monique Mortlock, Journalist - eNCA
These criminals are demanding protection fees from them but not when they are on duty... When they are returning home from work, just doing their normal thin in the areas where they live.Monique Mortlock, Journalist - eNCA
One paramedic even said he had to cough up about R2,000 last month for this protection of his family and property.Monique Mortlock, Journalist - eNCA
[ICYMI] EXCLUSIVE: Paramedics forced to pay for 'protection' https://t.co/JqWLF732y3— eNCA (@eNCA) May 25, 2021
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN
More from Local
Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy - how to help elderly people who fear the jab
"Her friend told her she can die, and she’s sticking to that," said Waleed Ajourhaar, who tried to register his sickly neighbour.Read More
Discussions around Hoërskool DF Malan name change 'not easy' says governing body
Officials say the process will not 'throw out' the school's history and traditions, or its previous achievements.Read More
CT cops arrest 16-year-old speedster driving over 200km/h on Jan Smuts Drive
The City of Cape Town's Ghost Squad arrested a teen speedster during curfew hours on Sunday morning following a high-speed chase.Read More
Are service delivery protests likely to spike in the run up to local elections?
UJ's Dr Martin Bekker speaks to Africa Melane about service delivery protests ahead of the October local government elections.Read More
'Government spent R49 billion on contracts with Guptas'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nthakoana Ngatane, a reporter at Eyewitness News.Read More
'Company linked to Mkhize associates paid millions for Covid-19 media briefings'
The latest report by Daily Maverick's investigative unit, Scorpio, reveals how a firm linked to the health minister has been at the centre of alleged Covid-19 looting.Read More
Monte Rosa old age home - still going after 126 years - vaccinates its residents
South Africa's oldest nursing home, Monte Rosa, has vaccinated its residents and staff against Covid-19.Read More
'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold
Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks.Read More
Kinnear murder accused denied bail again
Zane Kilian had previously applied for bail but his application was dismissed by the Bellville Regional Court back in March.Read More
'The system will kick you out if you are not over 60' - WC health boss
WC health department head says no opportunity for 'queue jumpers' as registration system programmed to block under 60s.Read More