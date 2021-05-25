Indian couple slammed for hosting wedding on packed plane amid deadly Covid wave
An Indian couple who hired a plane for their wedding in an attempt to avoid strict Covid-19 restrictions has come under fire from some social media users who've labeled the move 'stupid and 'selfish'.
A video of the nuptials, which has gone viral, shows the chartered aircraft packed with guests celebrating the marriage of Rakesh and Dakshina.
Under current Covid-19 rules in the state of Tamil Nadu, the number of guests permitted to attend a wedding is capped at 50.
They had 160 guests onboard this plane, but of course, as you would expect, Covid guidelines also apply to passenger planes including privately hired passenger planes.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
So this happened in #TamilNadu. A wedding on a plane! ‘Never underestimate the unpredictability of stupidity’. To @flyspicejet, this isn’t just bad PR, but shows you have no respect to those who’ve lost loved ones due to #COVID19 in India. (@TV9Telugu) 🇮🇳https://t.co/XPFnyRI2zY— Ray Verma 💙 (@rayverma) May 25, 2021
Pictures from the couple's 'big day' appear to show very few of the 160 guests on board wearing masks or adhering to social distancing rules.
According to Al Jazeera, the crew of the jet has since been suspended and an official investigation is underway by India’s civil aviation authority.
I can't imagine the honeymoon is going to be smooth sailing!Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
India is currently in the grip of a brutal wave of coronavirus, which saw the death toll pass 300 000 on Monday.
Listen to the full 'World View' report with Adam Gilchrist, click below:
