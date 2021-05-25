CT cops arrest 16-year-old speedster driving over 200km/h on Jan Smuts Drive





The teenager, who had just turned 16, was caught after clocking in excess of 200km/h on Jan Smuts Drive.

A Ghost Squad officer spotted the Golf 7 travelling at high speed along Jan Smuts Drive, in the direction of Grassy Park, and gave chase.

The incident took place just before 1am on Sunday 23 May.

The driver refused to stop and disobeyed several red traffic lights, according to the City's media office.

The officer called for back-up and the vehicle was eventually stopped at Old Strandfontein and Ottery Road.

When the driver was questioned by the officers, he informed them that he had just turned 16 the day before.

There were five passengers in the vehicle, all around the age of 15. It also turned out that the driver had taken his brother’s new car without permission.

The City's JP Smith says the teenager was released into his father’s care.

I shudder to think of the potential tragedy that could have unfolded here. This was no joyride, but reckless endangerment, and I hope that it’ll be a lesson to everyone concerned. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Also, the fact that these teenagers were out past curfew is another concern, particularly given the current resurgence we are experiencing JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The teen speedster was one of 202 suspects arrested by the City’s enforcement agencies in the past week.

Traffic officers arrested 90 suspects - including 51 for driving under the influence of alcohol and 27 for reckless and negligent driving - impounded 164 vehicles, 198 cell phones, and issued 68 270 fines.

Law enforcement officers made 46 arrests, issued 3 561 fines, and confiscated nearly 400 kilograms of stolen cables.

Meanwhile, metro police officers made 66 arrests and issued 3,256 fines.