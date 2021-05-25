Discussions around Hoërskool DF Malan name change 'not easy' says governing body
A Cape Town school says it wants to avoid a 'polarising' debate around plans to change its name.
The co-ed Hoërskool D.F. Malan public high school in Boston, Bellville was named after the former prime minister of South Africa and one of the so-called 'architects of Apartheid.
The school has been undergoing an extensive process of consultation around its identity and says a review of its name forms part of that process.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit, chair of the school's governing body Andre Roux says discussions around a name change began at the start of last year.
He says they are committed to doing whatever is in the best interests of the school and the learners.
We need to take as much of the community along on this journey as we can and not get into a controversial scenario where the community is split.Andre Roux, Chairperson of the Governing Body - Hoerskool DF Malan
We've designed a process where we can have meaningful dialogue with all the parties.Andre Roux, Chairperson of the Governing Body - Hoerskool DF Malan
Roux says the process will not 'throw out' the school's history and traditions, or its previous achievements, but he admits the process is not an easy one.
You look at the symbolic aspect of the school, like the school name, and how does that support or hold back the identity of the school.Andre Roux, Chairperson of the Governing Body - Hoerskool DF Malan
School begins name change process, click below to listen to the full conversation:
