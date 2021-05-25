Streaming issues? Report here
Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy - how to help elderly people who fear the jab

25 May 2021 11:01 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Lester Kiewit
Covid-19 vaccination
vaccine hesitancy
EVDS
The Morning Review
covid-19 vaccinations
Waleed Ajourhaar
Elize Porter
Evergreen Retirement Villages

"Her friend told her she can die, and she’s sticking to that," said Waleed Ajourhaar, who tried to register his sickly neighbour.

Waleed Ajourhaar, who cares for his aged parents, registered them on the EVDS system.

Ajourhaar lives in a neighbourhood with many seniors so, being the good man that he is, he went door-to-door offering help to register his elderly neighbours, as many of them lack data or internet access.

To his surprise, many refused his offer to help.

An over-60 gets vaccinated against Covid-19. © Jozef Polc/123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

[The majority were] not interested. My neighbour across the road – Auntie Jennifer – is 75 years old. She’s had open-heart surgery, she’s diabetic, and has high blood pressure. I approached her, told her I signed my mom and dad up and asked if she’s interested. She said no…

Waleed Ajourhaar, producer - CapeTalk

Auntie Jenny is not tech-savvy. She doesn’t belong to any Facebook conspiracy groups… She told me she’s not taking it because someone told her she could die… I love her to bits! … Her friend told her she can die, and she’s sticking to that story.

Waleed Ajourhaar, producer - CapeTalk

Lester Kiewit interviewed Elize Porter, Managing Director at Evergreen Retirement Villages.

… 53% of people say they are against vaccination… You have to council people… The vaccine will keep you out of hospital! It will save you from an ICU bed, a ventilator as well as death… There are a lot of conspiracies… We need 67% of the population to be vaccinated!

Elize Porter, Managing Director - Evergreen Retirement Villages

It’s important for younger people to assist the elderly…

Elize Porter, Managing Director - Evergreen Retirement Villages

It [conspiracy theory] comes from the community… There are no chips going in you! … You can convince people… The community that does believe in vaccinations; we have to convince people who don’t want to vaccinate.

Elize Porter, Managing Director - Evergreen Retirement Villages

You would never force a person [into vaccination] … Register, you can change your mind… Speak to people who have had the vaccination…

Elize Porter, Managing Director - Evergreen Retirement Villages

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




