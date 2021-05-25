Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy - how to help elderly people who fear the jab
Waleed Ajourhaar, who cares for his aged parents, registered them on the EVDS system.
Ajourhaar lives in a neighbourhood with many seniors so, being the good man that he is, he went door-to-door offering help to register his elderly neighbours, as many of them lack data or internet access.
To his surprise, many refused his offer to help.
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
[The majority were] not interested. My neighbour across the road – Auntie Jennifer – is 75 years old. She’s had open-heart surgery, she’s diabetic, and has high blood pressure. I approached her, told her I signed my mom and dad up and asked if she’s interested. She said no…Waleed Ajourhaar, producer - CapeTalk
Auntie Jenny is not tech-savvy. She doesn’t belong to any Facebook conspiracy groups… She told me she’s not taking it because someone told her she could die… I love her to bits! … Her friend told her she can die, and she’s sticking to that story.Waleed Ajourhaar, producer - CapeTalk
Lester Kiewit interviewed Elize Porter, Managing Director at Evergreen Retirement Villages.
… 53% of people say they are against vaccination… You have to council people… The vaccine will keep you out of hospital! It will save you from an ICU bed, a ventilator as well as death… There are a lot of conspiracies… We need 67% of the population to be vaccinated!Elize Porter, Managing Director - Evergreen Retirement Villages
It’s important for younger people to assist the elderly…Elize Porter, Managing Director - Evergreen Retirement Villages
It [conspiracy theory] comes from the community… There are no chips going in you! … You can convince people… The community that does believe in vaccinations; we have to convince people who don’t want to vaccinate.Elize Porter, Managing Director - Evergreen Retirement Villages
You would never force a person [into vaccination] … Register, you can change your mind… Speak to people who have had the vaccination…Elize Porter, Managing Director - Evergreen Retirement Villages
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_168996991_happy-woman-getting-vaccinated-in-hospital-and-vaccination-concept-.html?vti=n6hczbs5lkym0uc0h9-1-1
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Netcare Holdings results - still reeling from effects of Covid-19 second wave
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr. Richard Friedland about his company’s half-year results.Read More
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport
"This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney.Read More
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study
"The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it'
"Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!"Read More
'Covid-19 vaccines created 9 new US dollar billionaires'
"The highly effective vaccines we have are thanks to massive amounts of taxpayers’ money," says Heidi Chow of Global Justice Now.Read More
Consumer Protect Act: 'No school, no school fees, and no need for notice period'
"You can’t claim for something you haven’t provided," says attorney Trudie Broekmann. "You don’t have to give two months’ notice."Read More
Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study
Mike Wills interviews Professor Charles Parry of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit.Read More
'Do away with dumb registration! Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Nathan Geffen editor of Ground Up and a Treatment Action Campaign veteran.Read More
'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas'
Areas of concern are Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, the City Bowl, Sea Point, Milnerton, and Durbanville, says Dr. Keith Cloete.Read More
'Doctors push family members to front of vaccination queue'
People who are office-bound got jabs while healthcare workers are being turned away, says reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More