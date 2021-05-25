Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy - how to help elderly people who fear the jab





Waleed Ajourhaar, who cares for his aged parents, registered them on the EVDS system.

Ajourhaar lives in a neighbourhood with many seniors so, being the good man that he is, he went door-to-door offering help to register his elderly neighbours, as many of them lack data or internet access.

To his surprise, many refused his offer to help.

[The majority were] not interested. My neighbour across the road – Auntie Jennifer – is 75 years old. She’s had open-heart surgery, she’s diabetic, and has high blood pressure. I approached her, told her I signed my mom and dad up and asked if she’s interested. She said no… Waleed Ajourhaar, producer - CapeTalk

Auntie Jenny is not tech-savvy. She doesn’t belong to any Facebook conspiracy groups… She told me she’s not taking it because someone told her she could die… I love her to bits! … Her friend told her she can die, and she’s sticking to that story. Waleed Ajourhaar, producer - CapeTalk

Lester Kiewit interviewed Elize Porter, Managing Director at Evergreen Retirement Villages.

… 53% of people say they are against vaccination… You have to council people… The vaccine will keep you out of hospital! It will save you from an ICU bed, a ventilator as well as death… There are a lot of conspiracies… We need 67% of the population to be vaccinated! Elize Porter, Managing Director - Evergreen Retirement Villages

It’s important for younger people to assist the elderly… Elize Porter, Managing Director - Evergreen Retirement Villages

It [conspiracy theory] comes from the community… There are no chips going in you! … You can convince people… The community that does believe in vaccinations; we have to convince people who don’t want to vaccinate. Elize Porter, Managing Director - Evergreen Retirement Villages

You would never force a person [into vaccination] … Register, you can change your mind… Speak to people who have had the vaccination… Elize Porter, Managing Director - Evergreen Retirement Villages

