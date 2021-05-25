SA author Jeremy Forsyth uses pizza delivery side hustle to promote his new book
South African fantasy writer Jeremy Forsyth has caught the attention of the online world after a Reddit user posted one of his handwritten notes on the social news platform.
Forsyth delivers pizza to help make his dream of becoming a full-time writer a reality.
He's been writing notes to customers to help spread the word about his literary work and an opportunity to win R10,000.
Forsyth is running a raffle that will see one reader walk away with R10,000.
All you need to do is buy a copy of his latest novel Upon the Sands and you'll automatically be entered into the draw, which closes on 30 June 2021.
Upon the Sands is available to purchase as an e-book on Amazon for $3.99 (R55). Physical copies are also available to order for R335 on his website.
The winner will be announced on 1 July 2021. Check out Jeremy Forsyth's website and Facebook page for more info.
Forsyth chats to CapeTalk about his raffle, new book, and the epic fantasy genre.
You just enter the raffle by downloading the e-book... and your name goes into the raffle.Jeremy Forsyth, Author
On the 1st of July, I'm going to be giving R10,000 to the name that I draw from the raffle.Jeremy Forsyth, Author
I'm just spreading the word and trying to get people excited for the prospect of winning and also just to help people know that my new book is out.Jeremy Forsyth, Author
The world of the book is inspired by medieval England. I'ma huge fan of history... I love the medieval era... I decided that I'm going to create my own elves and put them in my favourite era in history.Jeremy Forsyth, Author
I've spent the last 10 years creating a world, creating various characters, cultures, and demographics, and stories that include betrayal, political intrigue, love, family, war, battle, and more.Jeremy Forsyth, Author
Listen to Jeremy Forsyth in conversation with Refilwe Moloto:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/103933844788832/photos/a.103933874788829/133336655181884/
