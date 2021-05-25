Having a gun at home does not make you safer says anti-gun group
Anti-gun group Gun Free SA has spoken out in favour of proposed amendments to existing firearms legislation which, if enacted, would ban South Africans from getting gun licences for the purpose of self-defence.
On Friday the Draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill was released, containing a number of controversial proposals.
Gun Free SA director Adele Kirsten says the central principle of the proposed amendments is to reduce the circulation of firearms in South Africa.
South Africa is bringing this law in line with both regional and global agreements.Adele Kirsten, Director - Gun Free South Africa
She says the proposals also signify government's shift towards prioritising public safety and public interest over individual rights.
On Monday Gun Owners Of South Africa chair Paul Oxley told CapeTalk that the proposals were 'the peak of idiocy in a country like South Africa' and suggested they could even be contrary to our constitutional rights.
However, Kirsten says there is evidence that suggests having a firearm in the home can pose a greater threat to people in the home.
The data supports that a gun in the home is not effective for self-defence, the converse, in fact, increases the risk for people in that home.Adele Kirsten, Director - Gun Free South Africa
Members of the public have until July to give their comments on the proposed amendments.
RELATED: Potential ban on firearm ownership for self-defence 'idiocy' claims gun group
Click below to listen to the full conversation with Gun Free SA's Adele Kirsten:
Source : Wattoz
