'Lockdown legally ended on 24 June 2020. Our government is treasonous!'
The government heads to court this week to defend the validity and rationality of the lockdown in South Africa.
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will appeal a High Court ruling this week.
This case will have implications for the country’s lockdown levels in the future.
In June 2020, the North Gauteng High Court found level three and level four lockdown regulations to be invalid and unconstitutional.
The High Court said the declaration of a state of disaster was rational but agreed that many regulations were not, and did not serve the government's stated goal of preventing the spread of Covid-19.
Minister Dlamini-Zuma in her appeal is expected to argue that the court only considered six lockdown regulations and that it is unfair to make a sweeping assumption that all of the regulations are unconstitutional and invalid.
The case was brought by Reyno Dawid de Beer and the Liberty Fighters Network.
Lester Kiewit interviewed De Beer, who spoke on behalf of Liberty Fighters Network.
Liberty Fighters Network has lodged an application for recusal of the judges… We don’t believe we’ll get a fair hearing…Reyno Dawid de Beer, spokesperson - Liberty Fighters Network
The government illegally amended regulations… Since 24 June, there are no lockdown regulations in place… They just simply amended something that was not there… We’ve informed the police… explaining why there are no lockdown regulations since 24 June… They are being threatened by dismissal if they don’t enforce these unlawful measures…Reyno Dawid de Beer, spokesperson - Liberty Fighters Network
This is total chaos, because of pure incompetent administration by our Cabinet! … All criminal prosecutions in relation to the Disaster Management Act are unconstitutional and invalid…Reyno Dawid de Beer, spokesperson - Liberty Fighters Network
Our government has committed treason against the people! … Why is this government lying to us? …Reyno Dawid de Beer, spokesperson - Liberty Fighters Network
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
