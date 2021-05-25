North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans
North Korea has banned the mullet hairstyle.
North Koreans must choose between one of only 15 “nonsocialist” haircuts; even slightly spiky hair or dye is forbidden.
The hermit nation also banned nose and lip piercings, skinny jeans, and branded t-shirts.
Kim Jong Un is cracking down on “capitalistic fashion”.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
Mullets, I can live without.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
I approve of the skinny jeans ban. You need, uhm, circulation!Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk
They don’t want the invasion of a capitalistic lifestyle from the exotic and decadent West. His own hairstyle is almost a fade taken to the extreme; isn’t that quite hectic?Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 3:43].
