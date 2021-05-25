North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans





North Korea has banned the mullet hairstyle.

North Koreans must choose between one of only 15 “nonsocialist” haircuts; even slightly spiky hair or dye is forbidden.

"Fashion police" has a more literal meaning in North Korea. © Susan Richey-Schmitz/123rf.com

The hermit nation also banned nose and lip piercings, skinny jeans, and branded t-shirts.

Kim Jong Un is cracking down on “capitalistic fashion”.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Mullets, I can live without. Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

I approve of the skinny jeans ban. You need, uhm, circulation! Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk

They don’t want the invasion of a capitalistic lifestyle from the exotic and decadent West. His own hairstyle is almost a fade taken to the extreme; isn’t that quite hectic? Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 3:43].