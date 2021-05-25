Vaccine MAC chair backs tougher restrictions with SA 'on cusp of a third wave'





South Africa could soon face additional lockdown restrictions as a result of rising Covid-19 infections in the country.

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will meet on Tuesday 25 May to discuss possible heightened lockdown measures, according to a report by News24.

The publication claims that the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19 has recommended an adjusted Level 2 of lockdown.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the MAC on vaccines - which is a separate advisory committee - Professor Barry Schoub, says he agrees that tighter lockdown measures are needed.

Schoub says while many provinces are at an "alerting stage", Northern Cape is well into a third wave.

The Free State, Gauteng, and North West are following closely with marked increases in Covid-19 cases.

RELATED: Provinces hard hit by second wave will have 'less extreme' third wave, says prof

Schoub, who's an internationally renowned virologist, says national data shows that South Africa is on the cusp of a third wave.

The professor says the severity of the third wave will depend on human behaviour and what kind of lockdown restrictions are implemented to curb transmission.

He points out that many European countries with advanced vaccination programmes are still implementing lockdowns and "severe restrictions".

Certainly, I think we do need to look at some restrictions because the earlier we can implement them, the earlier we can kind of stop the third wave from increasing its momentum. Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on vaccines

We are in an increasing trajectory of infections. Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines

If you look at the Northern Cape, they certainly are in a third wave.... Nationally, we are almost there, we're on sort of a cusp. Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines

Nationally, we are not quite there if you look at the metrics, but we are certainly heading there. Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener: