Vaccine MAC chair backs tougher restrictions with SA 'on cusp of a third wave'
South Africa could soon face additional lockdown restrictions as a result of rising Covid-19 infections in the country.
The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will meet on Tuesday 25 May to discuss possible heightened lockdown measures, according to a report by News24.
The publication claims that the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19 has recommended an adjusted Level 2 of lockdown.
Meanwhile, the chairperson of the MAC on vaccines - which is a separate advisory committee - Professor Barry Schoub, says he agrees that tighter lockdown measures are needed.
Schoub says while many provinces are at an "alerting stage", Northern Cape is well into a third wave.
The Free State, Gauteng, and North West are following closely with marked increases in Covid-19 cases.
RELATED: Provinces hard hit by second wave will have 'less extreme' third wave, says prof
Schoub, who's an internationally renowned virologist, says national data shows that South Africa is on the cusp of a third wave.
The professor says the severity of the third wave will depend on human behaviour and what kind of lockdown restrictions are implemented to curb transmission.
He points out that many European countries with advanced vaccination programmes are still implementing lockdowns and "severe restrictions".
Certainly, I think we do need to look at some restrictions because the earlier we can implement them, the earlier we can kind of stop the third wave from increasing its momentum.Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on vaccines
We are in an increasing trajectory of infections.Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines
If you look at the Northern Cape, they certainly are in a third wave.... Nationally, we are almost there, we're on sort of a cusp.Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines
Nationally, we are not quite there if you look at the metrics, but we are certainly heading there.Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener:
Source : @GovernmentZA/Twitter
More from Local
'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration'
In the United States, they even vaccinate at strip clubs, says Nathan Geffen, Editor at GroundUp.Read More
How to double-check if you are registered for your Covid-19 vaccination
If you, are someone you know, has registered on the EVDS portal, call this number and make sure they are registered.Read More
Health MEC Mbombo takes vaccine registration drive to Makhaza
There are over 1,400 people over 60 in the Makhaza area, but Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says only 100 have registered for the jab.Read More
Alcohol ban: There is no vaccine for poverty! – National Liquor Traders Council
"The government’s position has really sent our people into poverty," says Lucky Ntimane. "The talk of a ban is not sitting well."Read More
Has Dudu Myeni been 'blue ticking' the Zondo inquiry?
The former South African Airways board chair failed to appear before the commission on Tuesday despite a subpoena being issued.Read More
Having a gun at home does not make you safer says anti-gun group
The Draft Firearms Control Amendment Bill was released on Friday, containing a number of controversial proposals.Read More
SA author Jeremy Forsyth uses pizza delivery side hustle to promote his new book
Author Jeremy Forsyth has been leaving handwritten notes with his pizza deliveries to help promote a giveaway linked to his new fantasy novel.Read More
'Lockdown legally ended on 24 June 2020. Our government is treasonous!'
"Since 24 June, there are no lockdown regulations in place," says Reyno de Beer. "Govt has committed treason against the people!"Read More
Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy - how to help elderly people who fear the jab
"Her friend told her she can die, and she’s sticking to that," said Waleed Ajourhaar, who tried to register his sickly neighbour.Read More
Discussions around Hoërskool DF Malan name change 'not easy' says governing body
Officials say the process will not 'throw out' the school's history and traditions, or its previous achievements.Read More