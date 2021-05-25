Has Dudu Myeni been 'blue ticking' the Zondo inquiry?
Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dude Myeni is once again facing criminal charges in respect of her participation at the state capture commission.
On Tuesday Myeni was a no-show, despite having been subpoenaed to attend.
She knew that she was meant to appear today, her lawyers knew she was meant to appear, she's been sent several text communications...Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
She said to the State Capture Commission today she really didn't receive that communication because she changed lawyers and her new lawyers didn't know she was supposed to appear.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
JIUST IN: DCJ Zondo says secretary of the State Capture commission must lay criminal contempt charges against Dudu Myeni for defying a subpoena to appear before him today.— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) May 25, 2021
This is the second such charge laid against her.
Instead of appearing at the commission, Myeni was apparently on her way to a 'family engagement' in Port Shepstone.
I dare says she's been blue-ticking the commission.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
RELATED: Dudu Myeni Zooms into Zondo and invokes right to silence
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says a criminal charge must be laid against Myeni for defiance.
She faces one already for naming that protected witness.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
While giving testimony in December Myeni revealed the identity of a 'Mr X' - a witness that the state capture commission made an order to protect.
RELATED: Judge Zondo orders police to investigate Dudu Myeni
Listen to the full conversation from The Midday Report by clicking below:
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
The estranged spouse of Malusi Gigaba has made many serious allegations about how Gigaba received money from Ajay Gupta.Read More