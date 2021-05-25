Has Dudu Myeni been 'blue ticking' the Zondo inquiry?





Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dude Myeni is once again facing criminal charges in respect of her participation at the state capture commission.

On Tuesday Myeni was a no-show, despite having been subpoenaed to attend.

She knew that she was meant to appear today, her lawyers knew she was meant to appear, she's been sent several text communications... Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

She said to the State Capture Commission today she really didn't receive that communication because she changed lawyers and her new lawyers didn't know she was supposed to appear. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

JIUST IN: DCJ Zondo says secretary of the State Capture commission must lay criminal contempt charges against Dudu Myeni for defying a subpoena to appear before him today.

This is the second such charge laid against her. — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) May 25, 2021

Instead of appearing at the commission, Myeni was apparently on her way to a 'family engagement' in Port Shepstone.

I dare says she's been blue-ticking the commission. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says a criminal charge must be laid against Myeni for defiance.

She faces one already for naming that protected witness. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

While giving testimony in December Myeni revealed the identity of a 'Mr X' - a witness that the state capture commission made an order to protect.

