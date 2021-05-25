Health MEC Mbombo takes vaccine registration drive to Makhaza
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo is out at the Salvation Church in Makhaza, Khayelitsha to register people over the age of 60 for their Covid-19 vaccine.
MEC Mbombo has been part of the provincial government's outreach campaign encouraging over-60s in various communities to sign up on the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) portal.
RELATED: VACCINE WRAP | Clicks joins vaccine rollout, WC govt takes over jab scheduling
On Monday, the MEC visited Imizamo Yethu near Hout Bay.
Registering Senior Citizens for COVID-19 Vaccination at Imizamo Yethu. Let's assist them to register, they really want to be vaccinated. #HelpAnAdultRegister@WCHealthMEC@nomafrench @alanwinde @DrZweliMkhize pic.twitter.com/jPQBXF8Ubq— Western Cape Health MEC (@WCHealthMEC) May 24, 2021
In Makhaza, Mbombo told reporters that there are more than 1,400 people older than 60 in the area but less than 10% have signed up on the EVDS system.
She says provincial health teams will be targeting areas where there is a "high level of vulnerability" to Covid-19 infection ahead of the winter season and looming third wave.
RELATED: Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy - how to help elderly people who fear the jab
The MEC says the vaccination numbers are expected to increase from next Monday as more vaccination sites come online and health teams reach more communities across the province, reports Eyewitness News journalist Kevin Brandt.
#COVID19Vaccine 58 vaccination sites are now open in the province. Health officials say as more sites come online, the rate at which vaccines are administered will escalate. KB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 25, 2021
She's indicated that only about 100 of the 1,450 eligible vaccine recipients [in the area] have so far registered. That's one of the reasons why her department chose this specific location in Khayelitsha to spread the vaccination registration drive to.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
She also spoke about vaccination sites opening up... 53 vaccination sites are now operational [in the Western Cape].Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
In terms of our numbers, 9,241 have been vaccinated since the vaccination drive Phase 2 started last Monday. The MEC indicated that it is low, but they do expect numbers to increase at least from next Monday onwards.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the brief Eyewitness News update:
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
