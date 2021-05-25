Alcohol ban: There is no vaccine for poverty! – National Liquor Traders Council
As South Africa braces for a third wave of Covid-19 infections, the National Coronavirus Command Council is considering a longer curfew, a limit on gatherings, and restrictions - or an outright ban - on the sale of alcohol.
Completely banning the sale of alcohol leads to a large drop in trauma admissions while partial prohibition does not conclude the authors of a study entitled “Trauma trends during Covid-19 alcohol prohibition at a South African regional hospital".
"Each time a complete ban was instituted, there was a significant drop in trauma volume which was lost by allowing even partial alcohol sales,” wrote the authors of the report.
"These findings suggest that temporary, complete bans on alcohol sales can be used to decrease health facility traffic during national emergencies."
RELATED: Banning alcohol sales work. Partial alcohol sales bans do not – study
Many Wiener interviewed Lucky Ntimane, Convener at the National Liquor Traders Council.
We are worried about restrictions… We’re not worried about a ban…Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
There is no vaccine for poverty! The government’s position has really sent our people into poverty… A lot of our taverns could not get back online. The talk of a ban is not sitting well…Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
I hope the government will talk to us, so we can find common ground…Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
