[LISTEN] Emotions run high when Dis-Chem gives Gugulethu old age home R120 000





All across our generous nation, there are people working hard to make lives a bit better.

These initiatives and organisations are stretched like never before.

That is why Dis-Chem, together with CapeTalk, created the Dis-Chem Random Acts of Kindness initiative, to ensure they can continue their good work.

This month, the Dis-Chem Foundation is making a donation to Ikhaya Loxolo LaseGugulethu, an old age home in Gugulethu.

Image by Dewald Van Rensburg from Pixabay.

Ikhaya Loxolo was established in 1995 and formerly opened by Madiba.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Nandi Dlamini, the Facilities Manager at Ikhaya Loxolo LaseGugulethu.

He also spoke to Sherry Saltzman of the Dis-Chem Foundation.

We’re taking the vulnerable of vulnerable people. We take frail people… when their families have no resources or skills to take care of them… Nandi Dlamini, Facilities Manager - Ikhaya Loxolo LaseGugulethu

During Covid-19, the facility was very successful. We didn’t have any Covid-19, except for one… Nandi Dlamini, Facilities Manager - Ikhaya Loxolo LaseGugulethu

… the residents are very frail… A lot of old people are often forgotten about… By putting them in an organisation like this, they’re cared for… These residents just need more. That’s where Dis-Chem wants to assist… They need quite a few things… The Dis-Chem Foundation wants to give them R120 000 in cash… to keep the residents warm, to make them comfortable and dignified… Sherry Saltzman, Dis-Chem Foundation

Oh, my God! … Thank you! Thank you! Thank you to Dis-Chem! Nandi Dlamini, Facilities Manager - Ikhaya Loxolo LaseGugulethu

Every time our customers swipe their loyalty cards, a percentage goes to a budget that allows us to do this… We thank our customers... Sherry Saltzman, Dis-Chem Foundation

Listen to the interview in the audio below.