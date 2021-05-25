How to double-check if you are registered for your Covid-19 vaccination





If you - are someone you know - have registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) Self Registration Portal (Here is the EVDS portal registration link) you may want to double-check and make sure they are registered.

Even though you should have received an SMS confirming your registration, there is a way to check again.

CALL: 0800 029 999 to check if you are on the govt EVDS vaccination database - Dial the number, follow the prompts and press 2 for the registration database. One of the helpful operators will ask for the province and ID number of yourself or the person you are checking on, and they will then be able to confirm the registration.

