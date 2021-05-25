Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy
South Africa-based fintech company Planet42 offers a solution for people who're not able to get vehicle loans from banks.
It rents out used cars it buys from a network of dealerships across the country.
Clients make monthly payments and have the option at any time to buy the vehicle for the buy-out price.
Planet42 (formerly CarGet) is democratising mobility by enabling people ignored by banks to get access to a personal vehicle says Eerik Oja.
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Planet42 co-founder and CEO on The Money Show.
Oja is from Estonia and explains how he and partner Marten Orgna got funding for the South African business from the "angel investor" community in their home country.
He says they'd discovered that the local banking sector is serving a niche market and everyone else is "left out in the cold".
Our speciality is to understand which of these customers the banks are ignoring, are ignored unfairly. People who actually have incomes; they have bank accounts; they need a car; they deserve a car; they can afford a car but the banks are simply not serving them.Eerik Oja, Co-founder and CEO - Planet42
Those are the people we buy cars for.Eerik Oja, Co-founder and CEO - Planet42
Oja says 93% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42.
These people are either credit-impaired or what the banks call blacklisted, a term he does not like to use himself.
By now we have created a scoring algorithm that is able to assess the risk very quickly... When we started out it was just a leap of faith. We were saying that it's not possible that all of these customers the banks are rejecting are not worth the risk.Eerik Oja, Co-founder and CEO - Planet42
We have bought 3,000 cars so far.Eerik Oja, Co-founder and CEO - Planet42
For more detail, take a listen:
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2020/11/06/09/30/man-5717288960720.jpg
