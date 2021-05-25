Spar says cigarette sales not likely to recover after brand-switching during ban

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration' In the United States, they even vaccinate at strip clubs, says Nathan Geffen, Editor at GroundUp. 25 May 2021 5:33 PM
How to double-check if you are registered for your Covid-19 vaccination If you, are someone you know, has registered on the EVDS portal, call this number and make sure they are registered. 25 May 2021 4:07 PM
Health MEC Mbombo takes vaccine registration drive to Makhaza There are over 1,400 people over 60 in the Makhaza area, but Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says only 100 have registered for the ja... 25 May 2021 2:24 PM
View all Local
Has Dudu Myeni been 'blue ticking' the Zondo inquiry? The former South African Airways board chair failed to appear before the commission on Tuesday despite a subpoena being issued. 25 May 2021 1:36 PM
Are service delivery protests likely to spike in the run up to local elections? UJ's Dr Martin Bekker speaks to Africa Melane about service delivery protests ahead of the October local government elections. 25 May 2021 8:47 AM
'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks. 24 May 2021 1:49 PM
View all Politics
Spar says cigarette sales not likely to recover after brand-switching during ban The Money Show interviews Group CEO Brett Botten about Spar's results for the six months to end-March. 25 May 2021 6:48 PM
Johann Rupert loans R100 million to help restaurants save jobs John Maytham interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson. Fedhasa represents the hospitality industry in South Africa. 25 May 2021 4:42 PM
[LISTEN] Emotions run high when Dis-Chem gives Gugulethu old age home R120 000 "Oh, my God!" exclaims Nandi Dlamini of at Ikhaya Loxolo LaseGugulethu. "Thank you! Thank you! Thank you to Dis-Chem!" 25 May 2021 3:31 PM
View all Business
SA author Jeremy Forsyth uses pizza delivery side hustle to promote his new book Author Jeremy Forsyth has been leaving handwritten notes with his pizza deliveries to help promote a giveaway linked to his new fa... 25 May 2021 12:25 PM
Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy - how to help elderly people who fear the jab "Her friend told her she can die, and she’s sticking to that," said Waleed Ajourhaar, who tried to register his sickly neighbour. 25 May 2021 11:01 AM
New, exciting chapter for digital library AfroStory The AfroStory app has launched a new version of its digital platform to help create greater access to African literature at the pu... 25 May 2021 7:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death There have been mixed reactions on social media following a sit-down interview in which rapper AKA details the moments before Anel... 23 May 2021 10:58 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
View all Entertainment
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
Indian couple slammed for hosting wedding on packed plane amid deadly Covid wave The pair tied the knot on-board a SpiceJet plane with friends and family on Sunday after booking a flight from Madurai, India. 25 May 2021 10:07 AM
Swipe right if you've got the vax - Dating apps join US vaccination drive Online daters can add the “I’m Vaccinated” badge to their profile on dating apps such as Tinder, OKCupid and Match.Com. 25 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
View all Africa
Alcohol ban: There is no vaccine for poverty! – National Liquor Traders Council "The government’s position has really sent our people into poverty," says Lucky Ntimane. "The talk of a ban is not sitting well." 25 May 2021 2:09 PM
'Lockdown legally ended on 24 June 2020. Our government is treasonous!' "Since 24 June, there are no lockdown regulations in place," says Reyno de Beer. "Govt has committed treason against the people!" 25 May 2021 12:18 PM
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 24 May 2021 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Spar says cigarette sales not likely to recover after brand-switching during ban

25 May 2021 6:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Alcohol ban
Spar
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Spar Tops
Spar Group
grocery retail sector
Dividend
company results
Lockdown
COVID-19
cigarette sales
alcohol sale ban
cigarette sale ban
food retailers
Brett Botten
grocery sales
Build It

The Money Show interviews Group CEO Brett Botten about Spar's results for the six months to end-March.

The Spar Group recorded a 7.5% increase in turnover to R64.2 billion for the six months to 31 March 2021.

Operating profit saw growth of 28.1% to R1.7 billion.

Spar says this reflects the exceptionally strong performances from operations in Switzerland and Ireland, as well as reduced operational losses in Poland.

© Peter Titmuss/123rf.com

Spar Southern Africa delivered wholesale turnover growth of 3.1%, continuing to reflect the weaker consumer spend and disruptions to the liquor business during lockdown.

Alcohol sales declined by 7.8% for the period.

Spar also reports that cigarette sales have not seen any "meaningful" recovery since the bans were lifted.

RELATED: Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down'

It's unlikely they will ever recover to pre-pandemic levels in South Africa says Brett Botten, CEO of the Spar Group.

With cigarettes we were down about 13% down on the prior year and I don't know if that business will ever recover.

Brett Botten, CEO - Spar Group

People shifted to cheaper brands, some illicit brands, and the major manufacturers have lost out. We're not sure if going forward that business will get back to pre-Covid levels.

Brett Botten, CEO - Spar Group

For all of us in the industry that's the sad part - that SA Inc. loses out from a fiscus perspective.

Brett Botten, CEO - Spar Group

With the liquor business we lost 72 days which is about 40% of the available days...

Brett Botten, CEO - Spar Group

There's been a consistent uptick in sales for the Build It business, though, especially for structural materials like cement and roof sheeting.

Listen to the full interview with the Spar Group CEO below:




25 May 2021 6:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Alcohol ban
Spar
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Spar Tops
Spar Group
grocery retail sector
Dividend
company results
Lockdown
COVID-19
cigarette sales
alcohol sale ban
cigarette sale ban
food retailers
Brett Botten
grocery sales
Build It

More from Business

Johann Rupert loans R100 million to help restaurants save jobs

25 May 2021 4:42 PM

John Maytham interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson. Fedhasa represents the hospitality industry in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Emotions run high when Dis-Chem gives Gugulethu old age home R120 000

25 May 2021 3:31 PM

"Oh, my God!" exclaims Nandi Dlamini of at Ikhaya Loxolo LaseGugulethu. "Thank you! Thank you! Thank you to Dis-Chem!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol ban: There is no vaccine for poverty! – National Liquor Traders Council

25 May 2021 2:09 PM

"The government’s position has really sent our people into poverty," says Lucky Ntimane. "The talk of a ban is not sitting well."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills

24 May 2021 8:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead

24 May 2021 7:29 PM

Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million

24 May 2021 7:19 PM

The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money

24 May 2021 7:02 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Telkom results – it now has more than 15 million mobile subscribers

24 May 2021 6:49 PM

Fixed voice-only contributes 15% to the business. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Telkom Group CEO Sipho Maseko.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Government spent R49 billion on contracts with Guptas'

24 May 2021 6:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nthakoana Ngatane, a reporter at Eyewitness News.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netcare Holdings results - still reeling from effects of Covid-19 second wave

24 May 2021 6:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr. Richard Friedland about his company’s half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Johann Rupert loans R100 million to help restaurants save jobs

Business

'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

'Lockdown legally ended on 24 June 2020. Our government is treasonous!'

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

CoJ's Matongo earmarks Ivory Park, Kliptown and Orange Farm for major upgrades

25 May 2021 6:57 PM

Myeni given until 7 June to reply to questions she previously refused to answer

25 May 2021 6:25 PM

Progress being made in clawing back money looted from SOEs, Gordhan tells MPs

25 May 2021 5:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA