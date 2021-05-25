Johann Rupert loans R100 million to help restaurants save jobs





Johann Rupert is loaning R100 million to qualifying South African restaurants.

His “Sukuma Fund” will provide rental relief and working capital.

Only independent, formally registered businesses may apply, and they must prove future viability.

© mysassy7/123rf.com

Related articles:

The Rupert family has donated R1 billion to help small businesses preserve jobs while the economy recovers.

John Maytham interviewed Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson.

Fedhasa, which represents the hospitality industry, has partnered with Rupert to save viable restaurants and the jobs they provide.

If you’re not a Fedhasa member you can become one, and apply… Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson - Fedhasa

This funding is not enough… However, you can't not do anything because you can’t help everyone… It’s a minimum of R250 000 and a cap of R1 million… Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson - Fedhasa

Contact Fedhasa… or visit the Sukuma Fund’s website… Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson - Fedhasa

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.