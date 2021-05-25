Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
Criminal charges to be laid against Dudu Myeni for failure to appear at Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
No Items to show
Latest Local
'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration' In the United States, they even vaccinate at strip clubs, says Nathan Geffen, Editor at GroundUp. 25 May 2021 5:33 PM
How to double-check if you are registered for your Covid-19 vaccination If you, are someone you know, has registered on the EVDS portal, call this number and make sure they are registered. 25 May 2021 4:07 PM
Health MEC Mbombo takes vaccine registration drive to Makhaza There are over 1,400 people over 60 in the Makhaza area, but Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says only 100 have registered for the ja... 25 May 2021 2:24 PM
View all Local
Has Dudu Myeni been 'blue ticking' the Zondo inquiry? The former South African Airways board chair failed to appear before the commission on Tuesday despite a subpoena being issued. 25 May 2021 1:36 PM
Are service delivery protests likely to spike in the run up to local elections? UJ's Dr Martin Bekker speaks to Africa Melane about service delivery protests ahead of the October local government elections. 25 May 2021 8:47 AM
'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks. 24 May 2021 1:49 PM
View all Politics
Johann Rupert loans R100 million to help restaurants save jobs John Maytham interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson. Fedhasa represents the hospitality industry in South Africa. 25 May 2021 4:42 PM
[LISTEN] Emotions run high when Dis-Chem gives Gugulethu old age home R120 000 "Oh, my God!" exclaims Nandi Dlamini of at Ikhaya Loxolo LaseGugulethu. "Thank you! Thank you! Thank you to Dis-Chem!" 25 May 2021 3:31 PM
Alcohol ban: There is no vaccine for poverty! – National Liquor Traders Council "The government’s position has really sent our people into poverty," says Lucky Ntimane. "The talk of a ban is not sitting well." 25 May 2021 2:09 PM
View all Business
SA author Jeremy Forsyth uses pizza delivery side hustle to promote his new book Author Jeremy Forsyth has been leaving handwritten notes with his pizza deliveries to help promote a giveaway linked to his new fa... 25 May 2021 12:25 PM
Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy - how to help elderly people who fear the jab "Her friend told her she can die, and she’s sticking to that," said Waleed Ajourhaar, who tried to register his sickly neighbour. 25 May 2021 11:01 AM
New, exciting chapter for digital library AfroStory The AfroStory app has launched a new version of its digital platform to help create greater access to African literature at the pu... 25 May 2021 7:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death There have been mixed reactions on social media following a sit-down interview in which rapper AKA details the moments before Anel... 23 May 2021 10:58 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
View all Entertainment
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
Indian couple slammed for hosting wedding on packed plane amid deadly Covid wave The pair tied the knot on-board a SpiceJet plane with friends and family on Sunday after booking a flight from Madurai, India. 25 May 2021 10:07 AM
Swipe right if you've got the vax - Dating apps join US vaccination drive Online daters can add the “I’m Vaccinated” badge to their profile on dating apps such as Tinder, OKCupid and Match.Com. 25 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
View all Africa
'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration' In the United States, they even vaccinate at strip clubs, says Nathan Geffen, Editor at GroundUp. 25 May 2021 5:33 PM
Alcohol ban: There is no vaccine for poverty! – National Liquor Traders Council "The government’s position has really sent our people into poverty," says Lucky Ntimane. "The talk of a ban is not sitting well." 25 May 2021 2:09 PM
'Lockdown legally ended on 24 June 2020. Our government is treasonous!' "Since 24 June, there are no lockdown regulations in place," says Reyno de Beer. "Govt has committed treason against the people!" 25 May 2021 12:18 PM
View all Opinion
John Maytham interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson. Fedhasa represents the hospitality industry in South Africa.

Johann Rupert is loaning R100 million to qualifying South African restaurants.

His “Sukuma Fund” will provide rental relief and working capital.

Only independent, formally registered businesses may apply, and they must prove future viability.

© mysassy7/123rf.com

Related articles:

The Rupert family has donated R1 billion to help small businesses preserve jobs while the economy recovers.

John Maytham interviewed Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson.

Fedhasa, which represents the hospitality industry, has partnered with Rupert to save viable restaurants and the jobs they provide.

If you’re not a Fedhasa member you can become one, and apply…

Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson - Fedhasa

This funding is not enough… However, you can't not do anything because you can’t help everyone… It’s a minimum of R250 000 and a cap of R1 million…

Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson - Fedhasa

Contact Fedhasa… or visit the Sukuma Fund’s website…

Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson - Fedhasa

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.




'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration'

25 May 2021 5:33 PM

In the United States, they even vaccinate at strip clubs, says Nathan Geffen, Editor at GroundUp.

Alcohol ban: There is no vaccine for poverty! – National Liquor Traders Council

25 May 2021 2:09 PM

"The government’s position has really sent our people into poverty," says Lucky Ntimane. "The talk of a ban is not sitting well."

'Lockdown legally ended on 24 June 2020. Our government is treasonous!'

25 May 2021 12:18 PM

"Since 24 June, there are no lockdown regulations in place," says Reyno de Beer. "Govt has committed treason against the people!"

Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy - how to help elderly people who fear the jab

25 May 2021 11:01 AM

"Her friend told her she can die, and she’s sticking to that," said Waleed Ajourhaar, who tried to register his sickly neighbour.

Netcare Holdings results - still reeling from effects of Covid-19 second wave

24 May 2021 6:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr. Richard Friedland about his company’s half-year results.

Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport

21 May 2021 2:53 PM

"This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney.

Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study

21 May 2021 10:36 AM

"The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it'

21 May 2021 9:42 AM

"Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!"

'Covid-19 vaccines created 9 new US dollar billionaires'

20 May 2021 3:04 PM

"The highly effective vaccines we have are thanks to massive amounts of taxpayers’ money," says Heidi Chow of Global Justice Now.

Consumer Protect Act: 'No school, no school fees, and no need for notice period'

20 May 2021 12:07 PM

"You can’t claim for something you haven’t provided," says attorney Trudie Broekmann. "You don’t have to give two months’ notice."

[LISTEN] Emotions run high when Dis-Chem gives Gugulethu old age home R120 000

Business

Vaccine MAC chair backs tougher restrictions with SA 'on cusp of a third wave'

Local

SA author Jeremy Forsyth uses pizza delivery side hustle to promote his new book

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ex-ConCourt judge Yacoob apologises to ANC's Phosa following public spat

25 May 2021 5:16 PM

De Lille hits back at DA over attacks on her leadership of DPWI

25 May 2021 4:57 PM

ANC's Duarte vows to step up pressure on Israel govt over Palestine

25 May 2021 4:42 PM

