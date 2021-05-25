'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration'
Normally, we’re ahead of other African countries on most issues. But on this one, we’re lagging.John Maytham, presenter - CapeTalk
About 700 000 people in South Africa have been vaccinated against Covid-19 if considering the Sisonke study and several other clinical trials.
The country must scale up quickly but the government’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) is a significant bottleneck in the administration of vaccinations.
John Maytham interviewed GroundUp editor Nathan Geffen.
It’s hard to be too complimentary about the way things have been carried out… We’re vaccinating very few people over the weekend… If that means paying people overtime, it should be done…Nathan Geffen, Editor - Ground Up
Vaccine desks should be set up at shopping malls, taxi ranks… A vaccine site was set up at a strip club in America! … I’m unconvinced that the booking system is a great idea… Every rational adult will want to get vaccinated… Open up vaccine desks in many, many places!Nathan Geffen, Editor - Ground Up
There should be priority queues for older people… but we shouldn’t stop younger people from getting vaccinated. Our vaccine stock far exceeds what we’re putting into arms at the moment… I think we should loosen up a bit…Nathan Geffen, Editor - Ground Up
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
