'Average age of infantry in SANDF is 37 - they can't get rid of the old guys'





Speaking to Refilwe Moloto Heitman says the state of the SANDF is dire. He describes an organisation that has been deteriorating for many years.

We are heading into a situation where we will be in big trouble if anything goes wrong. Helmut Heitman, Defence and Military Analyst

He says it is not because those serving are unwilling, but because there is no money to maintain the equipment properly.

He says the vehicles and equipment are so old they are falling apart.

Some of the equipment is verging on the antique. Helmut Heitman, Defence and Military Analyst

He is not convinced however that the Arms Deal happened on the scale suggested.

Something was stolen somewhere, but I don't believe the stories about horredous amounts of corruption. Helmut Heitman, Defence and Military Analyst

Personally, I feel the supporting divisions have become too large and overanked compared to the fighting divisions. Helmut Heitman, Defence and Military Analyst

He says he is referring to promotions in logistics, personnel, and health services resulting in more general-officer posts that are not needed.

He says the other problem is the age of SANDF personnel.

The average age of the infantry, for instance, is 37 whereas it should be between 25 and 30. Helmut Heitman, Defence and Military Analyst

The only person who should be 37 is the lieutenant colonel commander and maybe the sergeant major. Everyone else should be younger. Helmut Heitman, Defence Analyst

The problem is there is no money for severance packages for the older SANDF personnel, he explains.

They can't get rid of the old guys. You can't just kick them into the street and into unemployment. Helmut Heitman, Defence Analyst

How do we fix it?

He says he has suggested for many years that the SANDF moves to a short service system that is coupled to vocational training.

Then you take young unemployable people off the street, you keep them for ten years. Helmut Heitman, Defence Analyst

They then leave with a vocational certificate or university qualification, he says. and have learned focus and discipline.

He says without the money required the SANDF needs to be dramatically scaled down, restructured, and repositioned in terms of what it can achieve.

But he believes money should be provided to improve the situation.

Most spending in the SANDF is on salaries, he explains.

He does not recommend massive job cutbacks but rather good severance packages.

I would introduce proper severance packages so we can start to shed them and employ younger guys. Helmut Heitman, Defence Analyst

