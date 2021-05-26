SA Military Youth Cadets can teach discipline to 'directionless, hopeless youth'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Captain Randall Petersen, founder of SA Military Youth Cadets, which has been gaining popularity in the eight years it has been around and has spread to all nine provinces and attracted the attention of the Western Cape Education Department.
Petersen says the cadets provide youth 16 years and older with leadership, management, and effective communication skills.
He believes the cadets would play a useful role within schools.
The vision of the cadets was to develop youth within communities, that were directionless and hopeless.Captain Randall Petersen, Founder - SA Military Youth Cadets
We are an initiative to development of youth in a semi-military form...which is strict discipline.Captain Randall Petersen, Founder - SA Military Youth Cadets
We look to the future where they can go into a career in the national defence force.Captain Randall Petersen, Founder - SA Military Youth Cadets
For those who would like to enrol with SA Military Youth Cadets , contact Randell Petersen on 078 079 3247 / dynamicleadership1@gmail.com
Find SA military Youth Cadets on Facebook here
Listen to the interview below:
