Besides war, what does the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) do?

26 May 2021 8:55 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
SANDF
South African National Defence Force
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
John Stupart
African Defence Review

Besides armed conflict, there is much else that the SANDF does, says John Stupart (African Defence Review).

Even during times of peace, there is much that the SANDF does.

It is often the first to respond to major disasters at home and in our neighbouring countries.

The SANDF runs sophisticated medical facilities and picked up much of the slack in recent years when public sector nurses went on strike.

It builds bridges where Public Works cannot or will not help, connecting lifesaving services to the most rural of communities.

Soldiers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Recently published related articles:

The SANDF is criticised for wasteful spending, ineptitude, gender-based violence (GBV) and brutality – but it also serves us successfully in mostly unseen ways.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed John Stupart (Director at African Defence Review) about the SANDF’s mandate.

The primary value of the South African National Defence Force is to defend the country and its sovereignty… and to be an instrument of our foreign policy, that is assuming we had a foreign policy…

John Stupart, Director - African Defence Review

… assistance to civil society. Things like disaster response… search and rescue…

John Stupart, Director - African Defence Review

The Defence Force has value for the economy… there’s a misperception that the Defence Force is just a pure money sink… The amount spent on the defence industry, and the jobs it creates and the technology and innovation it drives shouldn’t be understated…

John Stupart, Director - African Defence Review

Denel is really in terrible shape… it’s borderline criminal because it’s a major driver of innovation and a major job creator. Without it, our defence force will not be able to function correctly… It really is an integral part of South Africa’s industrial sector…

John Stupart, Director - African Defence Review

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




