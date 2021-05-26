[WATCH] Minister Mkhize denies owners of Digital Vibes are personal friends
Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe has found that the department's appointment of Digital Vibes communications company was an irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
R150 million paid by the Department of Health to Digital Vibes was therefore irregular expenditure.Minister Zweli Mkhize - Health
In summary, the investigation has found that the tender/bidding process followed was in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act. The process of appointing Digital Vibes was irregular. The irregularity findings range from the inconsistencies in the bid committees to the lack of disclosure of conflict of interest.Minister Zweli Mkhize - Health
Mkhize says he worked with many comrades at Luthuli House in his role as ANC treasurer-general. He says he never appointed a personal spokesperson
Many comrades offered their support in their personal capacity but there was none including Ms Mather appointed as my personal spokesperson as has been reported.Minister Zweli Mkhize - Health
I also do not regard any of these individuals who have been mentioned publically as my personal friends, but they are certainly my comrades.Minister Zweli Mkhize - Health
Neither Tahera Mather nor Naadhira Mitha who are associated with Digital Vibes are his personal friends he insists.
He said that he did not benefit from the tender in any way and an investigation was underway.
Disciplinary action will be taken he adds.
He said the legal processes to recover funds that they believed the department should not have paid had also commenced
Watch the briefing below:
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbs Wire below:
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
