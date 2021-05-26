Zandvlei waterbody closed over sewage spills as Muizenberg surfers fall sick
The City of Cape Town has temporarily closed the Zandvlei waterbody after high E.coli levels were recorded at the vlei.
The City announced on Tuesday that the area will be closed until further notice as a precautionary measure amid concerns about recent sewage spills that entered the vlei.
The closure applies to all aquatic sections of the Zandvlei Nature Reserve, but it does not prohibit access to the reserve and other visitor facilities in the area.
Municipal officials have warned Muizenberg beachgoers to swim and surf at least 150 meters from the Zandvlei stormwater outlet
Meanwhile, some local surfers in the area have reportedly fallen sick after surfing at Muizenberg on Sunday and Monday.
Some surfers have been sharing their experiences on a Facebook group calledMuizenberg Surf Report.
"I surfed on Sunday when it just opened. Had a sore throat, fever, body aches and a stomach ache. I was angry that they just opened it without having an official warn the surfers", said Ne Li Us.
Another user, Caryn Abromowitz Reznik, shared, "I have heard from people who surfed towards the corner and were vomiting all of last night"
"Yep, me too. Surfed Sunday eve...very very sick all today", wrote Valerie Duffield Anderson.
"My buddy surfed yesterday and has been very ill today with a stomach bug", wrote Richard O'Sullivan on Tuesday.
Local Surfer Paul Jurgens has also told CapeTalk that he fell ill after surfing in the waters last week.
Jurgens has described the Zandvlei contamination as a horrible situation and says he'll be staying away from Muizenberg beach until the water is clean.
The sewage from the vlei is going out from the river mouth.Paul Jurgens, Muizenberg resident and surfer
Last week, I started feeling nauseous and my tummy was running... and I had a sore throat.Paul Jurgens, Muizenberg resident and surfer
I'm leaving the vlei side alone for a while. I'd rather go surf somewhere else until it's completely clean. I don't want to risk it.Paul Jurgens, Muizenberg resident and surfer
The City says the water quality tests showed high levels of faecal coliforms (Escherichia coli or E.coli) within the waterbody, which indicate an elevated risk to human health.
In a statement, the municipality advises the public to avoid all contact with the water at Zandvlei until these levels are within national recreational water use guidelines.
The high E. coli count is a result of recent sewage spills, which occurred due to pump failure at the Clifton Road pump station.
The City claims that a replacement pump was installed by Monday morning, which has reportedly stopped the overflow, however, the City is waiting for water quality tests to confirm swimming is safe again before reopening the vlei and removing warning signage at Muizenberg.
We will continue monitoring the water quality and anticipate an improvement in the levels in due course.City of Cape Town
In the meantime, signage has been erected advising visitors not to utilise the waterbody for any form of recreation. The public will be informed once the waterbody is safe again for recreational use.City of Cape Town
The City apologises for any inconvenience and wants to thank the public in advance for their cooperation during this period.City of Cape Town
