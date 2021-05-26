[WATCH] Zuma back in court as he attempts to oust state prosecutor
Zuma and French arms company Thales face corruption, racketeering, fraud and money laundering charges linked to the multibillion-rand arms deal.
Zuma’s legal team is expected to present arguments explaining why then want lead State prosecutor advocate Billy Downer to recuse himself.
RELATED: Murmurs of 'delay tactics' as Zuma wants rid of High Court prosecutor
WATCH LIVE: Zuma back in court
RELATED: Zuma's lawyers producing another stumbling block to postpone corruption trial?
Zuma's lawyer's claim advocate Downer "has no title to prosecute this case."
Law professor Prof Omphemetse Sibanda says Zuma has not made any convincing arguments in an attempt to disqualify or discredit Downer and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
The prof says Downer would be doing a disservice to the NPA and the criminal justice system if he recused himself without any legitimate reason.
"He would be abandoning his duty as a prosecutor", Sibanda tells CapeTalk.
[Zuma says] he [Downer] should not be prosecuting the case [sugegesting that] perhaps he is not qualified, seeking to disqualify him.Prof Omphemetse Sibanda, Professor of Law - University Of Limpopo
In my opinion, I don't see any case... there's no evidence that suggests that he [Downer] should be disqualified or he should recuse himself... unless there is a good reason that we have not heard before.Prof Omphemetse Sibanda, Professor of Law - University Of Limpopo
If the advocate recuses himself, then [he would be] putting another dent in the South African criminal prosecution, particularly the NPA... because then anyone can mount that kind of [argument] saying 'recuse yourself'.Prof Omphemetse Sibanda, Professor of Law - University Of Limpopo
Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
Source : Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News
