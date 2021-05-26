'SANDF deteriorates - yet we spend R1bn on Cuban mechanics. We have mechanics!'





DA Member of Parliament Kobus Marais has been keeping an eye on the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) from opposition benches for ages.

Marais understands how the Department of Defence works and the role South Africa plays on the Continent and overseas.

Marais is the DA’s Shadow Minister of Defence.

The SANDF takes to the streets of Alexandra encouraging residents of the township to stay indoors. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Marais about what the government is getting wrong, and what the consequences might be if it does not fix the ailing defence force and related businesses.

This is a non-partisan portfolio… Kobus Marais, Shadow Minister of Defence - DA

The interview comes days after Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula explained how her extremely cash-strapped department gave R1 billion to Cuba to repair equipment.

Marais lamented the relentless deterioration of South Africa’s defence capabilities, its ever-shrinking defence budget, and gross wastage of funds.

We’ve seen the deterioration of the defence force… a downward spiralling of the defence force’s capabilities… Kobus Marais, Shadow Minister of Defence - DA

Normally, a defence force budget is strategy or outcome-driven… The cost of employees has over time become a bigger and bigger chunk [of the budget] … The current budget allocates 63% to the cost of employees, but they already overspent by R4.9 billion, implying the cost of employees at 73% of the budget. Kobus Marais, Shadow Minister of Defence - DA

The SANDF’s personnel remains a pocket of excellence amid much dysfunction, said Marais.

Ironically, the thing that is working in the defence force is the personnel… Their hands are tied behind their back but when they’re ordered to go out… it is still our people that are making it work… Kobus Marais, Shadow Minister of Defence - DA

Marais bemoaned the Department spending more than R1 billion on Cuban mechanics when the country is suffering from such extreme unemployment.

We do not have the money… they must allocate at least 2% of GDP to the defence force. That is the guideline all over the world. We’re at about 0.86%... Then we sit with all this money spent on Cubans, on international travels…! Kobus Marais, Shadow Minister of Defence - DA

I cannot understand why it is a priority to spend over a billion rand on Cuban mechanics where we have people here! Our unemployment in South Africa is the highest ever! … The Cubans are being used for weapons, for sharpshooting – it is totally unacceptable! Kobus Marais, Shadow Minister of Defence - DA

The war in northern Mozambique has woken the country from its peacetime slumber, and the need for a viable defence force.

We have Isis insurgents next door! We have to build a better defence force on our borders… Kobus Marais, Shadow Minister of Defence - DA

