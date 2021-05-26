Streaming issues? Report here
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery

The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'.

Fans of Hollywood actor Elliot Page have commended the star for his decision to share a topless picture of himself on social media.

The 34-year-old Academy-award nominee posted the snap on Instagram along with the caption, "Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful".

The picture, in which he appears topless and smiling was taken following 'top surgery', which he told Time earlier this year was "not only life-changing but lifesaving".

RELATED :Local mom and daughter duo create underwear collection for trans women and girls

RELATED: How we can help support transgender people in their journey to their true selves

The Juno star came out as transgender in December, posting on Twitter, "I love that I am trans. I love that I am queer.'

In a statement to the UK's Metro.co.uk, LGBTQ rights group Stonewall described Elliot's post as ‘fantastic’ to see Page ‘looking so comfortable and happy’.




