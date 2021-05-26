Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery
Fans of Hollywood actor Elliot Page have commended the star for his decision to share a topless picture of himself on social media.
The 34-year-old Academy-award nominee posted the snap on Instagram along with the caption, "Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful".
The picture, in which he appears topless and smiling was taken following 'top surgery', which he told Time earlier this year was "not only life-changing but lifesaving".
The Juno star came out as transgender in December, posting on Twitter, "I love that I am trans. I love that I am queer.'
December 1, 2020
In a statement to the UK's Metro.co.uk, LGBTQ rights group Stonewall described Elliot's post as ‘fantastic’ to see Page ‘looking so comfortable and happy’.
