Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery





Fans of Hollywood actor Elliot Page have commended the star for his decision to share a topless picture of himself on social media.

The 34-year-old Academy-award nominee posted the snap on Instagram along with the caption, "Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful".

The picture, in which he appears topless and smiling was taken following 'top surgery', which he told Time earlier this year was "not only life-changing but lifesaving".

The Juno star came out as transgender in December, posting on Twitter, "I love that I am trans. I love that I am queer.'

In a statement to the UK's Metro.co.uk, LGBTQ rights group Stonewall described Elliot's post as ‘fantastic’ to see Page ‘looking so comfortable and happy’.