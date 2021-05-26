Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing'
For millions of people globally, the threat of the Covid-19 virus heightened concerns over not only their physical health but their mental wellbeing too.
Strict lockdowns, job insecurity, financial anxiety, and the impact of isolation from friends and family meant many people felt the strain emotionally and psychologically.
Indeed, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group reported that calls to their hotline more than doubled during the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown.
According to some medical experts breathing techniques can help alleviate stress and anxiety and practitioners of 'breathwork' claim it has a positive effect on a person's mental, emotional and physical state of being.
Award-winning British actress Luisa Bradshaw-White trained as a breathworker in 2002 and spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the impact it has had on her and her mental health.
It draws up stuck energy, stuck trauma, stuck emotions that have been physically stuck in the body...you just breathe it out on the exhale, it really is that easy.Luisa Bradshaw-White, Actress/Breathwork practitioner
I had a lot of stuff from my childhood, I was really sick in my teens with an eating disorder, I've been diagnosed bipolar...and breathwork helped me get rid of that pain.Luisa Bradshaw-White, Actress/Breathwork practitioner
RELATED: Managing your mental health during the coronavirus crisis
The actress has set up a wellness website, LuluOm.com, and an Instagram page dedicated to conscious connected breathing or ‘breathwork’ which she refers to as 'Soul Breathing'.
RELATED: Miss SA Shudu Musida hopes to remove mental health stigma with #MindfulMondays
Listen to the full conversation on 'soul breathing' with British actress Luisa Bradshaw-White click below:
