The oldest human beings will ever get is about 150 years - study





You can eat your veggies ‘till you’re blue (green?) in the face but you’ll never get older than about 150, according to a study, published in “Nature Communications”.

Researchers looked at blood cell and step count and found that, as age increases, a host of factors besides disease drove an incremental and predictable decline in the body’s ability to stabilise its complex systems.

In other words, the process of aging continues relentlessly, even in the absence of illness.

© Raisa Kanareva/123rf.com

The oldest person with documented proof to have ever lived was a French lady called Jeanne Calment.

She died in 1997 at the age of 122 and was in perfect health up to a month before her passing.

Calment drank alcohol and famously gave up smoking when she was 117.

“I have never been ill. Never ever,” she once said in an interview for television.

