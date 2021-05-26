Streaming issues? Report here
High chance of load shedding this evening, warns Eskom

26 May 2021 2:01 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Power cuts
stage 2

Eskom has warned that there's still a high probability of load shedding on Wednesday after the utility narrowly avoided power cuts last night.

Eskom has appealed to South Africans to reduce their usage of electricity as the power system is still under severe pressure.

Eskom continues to experience supply constraints caused by breakdowns in generation units and delays in others returning to service.

The power utility's spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, says load shedding could be implemented at short notice on Wednesday evening between 5pm and 10pm.

He says breakdowns are currently totalling 13 899MW of capacity, while another 2 220MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

While no load shedding is anticipated at this very point, Eskom could be forced to implement Stage 1 or, if necessary, Stage 2 load shedding at short notice should any further breakdowns occur.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

This is most likely to occur between 5pm and 10pm in the evening.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Listen to the update on The Midday Report:




