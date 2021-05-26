High chance of load shedding this evening, warns Eskom
Eskom has appealed to South Africans to reduce their usage of electricity as the power system is still under severe pressure.
Eskom continues to experience supply constraints caused by breakdowns in generation units and delays in others returning to service.
The power utility's spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, says load shedding could be implemented at short notice on Wednesday evening between 5pm and 10pm.
He says breakdowns are currently totalling 13 899MW of capacity, while another 2 220MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.
While no load shedding is anticipated at this very point, Eskom could be forced to implement Stage 1 or, if necessary, Stage 2 load shedding at short notice should any further breakdowns occur.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
This is most likely to occur between 5pm and 10pm in the evening.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 26, 2021
Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is still under severe pressure, with a high probability of loadshedding pic.twitter.com/XIluseQaSz
Listen to the update on The Midday Report:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/devenorr/devenorr1808/devenorr180800041/105634259-female-hand-pressing-red-switch-of-multiple-socket-outlet-saving-energy-concept.jpg
