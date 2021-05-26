'We need more donors' - Local NGO appeals for funds to feed hungry school kids





The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) has made an appeal for donations to help feed hungry school children across the Western Cape.

The PSFA feeds approximately 27,000 children every day at approximately 170 schools in the province.

The organisation, which has been operating for 63 years, says donor funding has been declining while hunger has been increasing.

"We really need more donors to come on board", says director Petrina Pakoe.

Pakoe says the need for school feeding schemes has been intensified over the past year, with more mouths to feed due to the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A donation of R495 will could help the PSFA feed a child for a complete school year.

Pakoe says the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in rising poverty, unemployment, hunger, and malnutrition.

Schools that are part of the PSFA programme have helped to identify unemployed parents who can earn a stipend from the organisation by helping it prepare meals.

Our plea is for more people to come on board and support the organisation. Petrina Pakoe, Director - Peninsula School Feeding Association

We're actively involved in feeding learners at 170 learning institutions across the Western Cape, mostly in the metro. Petrina Pakoe, Director - Peninsula School Feeding Association

We are reaching about 27,000 learners through nutritious meals every day at a cost of R2.75 per learner. Petrina Pakoe, Director - Peninsula School Feeding Association

3 in every 4 learners go to school hungry every day... with Covid-19, that number is on the rise... Children need that breakfast and that lunch so much more than before. Petrina Pakoe, Director - Peninsula School Feeding Association

Malnutrition is one of the biggest challenges that we are facing in that age group [children under the age of 18]... this has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Petrina Pakoe, Director - Peninsula School Feeding Association

Visit the Peninsula School Feeding Association website or Facebook page to learn more about how to donate.

Listen to the discussion on The Morning Review: