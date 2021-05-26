'We need more donors' - Local NGO appeals for funds to feed hungry school kids
The Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) has made an appeal for donations to help feed hungry school children across the Western Cape.
The PSFA feeds approximately 27,000 children every day at approximately 170 schools in the province.
The organisation, which has been operating for 63 years, says donor funding has been declining while hunger has been increasing.
"We really need more donors to come on board", says director Petrina Pakoe.
Pakoe says the need for school feeding schemes has been intensified over the past year, with more mouths to feed due to the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
RELATED: School feeding NGO helps feed hungry communities thanks to generous donations
A donation of R495 will could help the PSFA feed a child for a complete school year.
Pakoe says the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in rising poverty, unemployment, hunger, and malnutrition.
Schools that are part of the PSFA programme have helped to identify unemployed parents who can earn a stipend from the organisation by helping it prepare meals.
Our plea is for more people to come on board and support the organisation.Petrina Pakoe, Director - Peninsula School Feeding Association
We're actively involved in feeding learners at 170 learning institutions across the Western Cape, mostly in the metro.Petrina Pakoe, Director - Peninsula School Feeding Association
We are reaching about 27,000 learners through nutritious meals every day at a cost of R2.75 per learner.Petrina Pakoe, Director - Peninsula School Feeding Association
3 in every 4 learners go to school hungry every day... with Covid-19, that number is on the rise... Children need that breakfast and that lunch so much more than before.Petrina Pakoe, Director - Peninsula School Feeding Association
Malnutrition is one of the biggest challenges that we are facing in that age group [children under the age of 18]... this has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.Petrina Pakoe, Director - Peninsula School Feeding Association
Visit the Peninsula School Feeding Association website or Facebook page to learn more about how to donate.
Listen to the discussion on The Morning Review:
More from Local
The truth about honey that might leave a bitter taste in your mouth
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler puts 'fake' honey under the spotlight in her regular Consumer Talk segment on CapeTalk.Read More
'Tokai Cecilia Management Framework review proved to be an epic disaster'
Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt, a driving force behind ensuring public participation attempted to attend the meeting online.Read More
High chance of load shedding this evening, warns Eskom
Eskom has warned that there's still a high probability of load shedding on Wednesday after the utility narrowly avoided power cuts last night.Read More
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet
"McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk.Read More
'Atlantic Seaboard residents are queue-jumping in Khayelitsha without vouchers'
An anonymous nursing sister says she has 80-year-olds waiting for vaccines there while those from other areas are pushing in.Read More
Zandvlei waterbody closed over sewage spills as Muizenberg surfers fall sick
There have been some reports of beachgoers who have fallen sick after surfing at Muizenberg beach allegedly due to contaminated water flowing from Zandvlei.Read More
'SANDF deteriorates - yet we spend R1bn on Cuban mechanics. We have mechanics!'
"The Cubans are being used for weapons, for sharpshooting – it is totally unacceptable!" says DA MP Kobus Marais.Read More
Besides war, what does the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) do?
Besides armed conflict, there is much else that the SANDF does, says John Stupart (African Defence Review).Read More
Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy
More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia.Read More