Klop TV star Hein Wyngaard plays his favourite 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk

Today at 16:55
Crocheting has taken over as new normal from knitting
Today at 17:05
Zuma pleads not guilty to all charges in corruption trial
Today at 17:20
World Bank report ranks Cape Town port at 347 out of 351
Today at 17:45
Book: Bloody Sunday
Latest Local
The truth about honey that might leave a bitter taste in your mouth Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler puts 'fake' honey under the spotlight in her regular Consumer Talk segment on CapeTalk. 26 May 2021 4:08 PM
'Tokai Cecilia Management Framework review proved to be an epic disaster' Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt, a driving force behind ensuring public participation attempted to attend the meeting online. 26 May 2021 3:12 PM
High chance of load shedding this evening, warns Eskom Eskom has warned that there's still a high probability of load shedding on Wednesday after the utility narrowly avoided power cuts... 26 May 2021 2:01 PM
View all Local
'Atlantic Seaboard residents are queue-jumping in Khayelitsha without vouchers' An anonymous nursing sister says she has 80-year-olds waiting for vaccines there while those from other areas are pushing in. 26 May 2021 1:32 PM
[WATCH] Zuma back in court as he attempts to oust state prosecutor Former President Jacob Zuma has returned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his corruption trial on Wednesday morning. 26 May 2021 10:26 AM
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize denies owners of Digital Vibes are personal friends The health minister had a media briefing on Wednesday morning to address corruption associated with the media company. 26 May 2021 10:00 AM
View all Politics
Port of Cape Town worst in Africa - Container Port Performance Index, World Bank Port city Cape Town’s port is looking more than a bit worse for wear, according to the World Bank. 26 May 2021 3:22 PM
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet "McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk. 26 May 2021 1:37 PM
Absa and Addendum builds innovative, resilient supply chain finance solution Absa and Addendum Financial Services has unlocked R40 billion in working capital by processing 20 000 invoices for 450 suppliers. 26 May 2021 12:27 PM
View all Business
Local mom brings washable period panties to SA Entrepreneur Riana Lederle has created a business called Soul Sistas which provides washable, reusable period underwear. 26 May 2021 4:08 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!' "I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi." 26 May 2021 2:49 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
Indian couple slammed for hosting wedding on packed plane amid deadly Covid wave The pair tied the knot on-board a SpiceJet plane with friends and family on Sunday after booking a flight from Madurai, India. 25 May 2021 10:07 AM
Swipe right if you've got the vax - Dating apps join US vaccination drive Online daters can add the “I’m Vaccinated” badge to their profile on dating apps such as Tinder, OKCupid and Match.Com. 25 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!' "I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi." 26 May 2021 2:49 PM
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet "McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk. 26 May 2021 1:37 PM
'SANDF deteriorates - yet we spend R1bn on Cuban mechanics. We have mechanics!' "The Cubans are being used for weapons, for sharpshooting – it is totally unacceptable!" says DA MP Kobus Marais. 26 May 2021 10:29 AM
View all Opinion
Klop TV star Hein Wyngaard plays his favourite 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk

26 May 2021 1:55 PM
by Barbara Friedman

The host of kykNET's Verslag and news and current affairs show KLOP! on kykNET & kie joins you on #AnHourWith this Sunday at 10am.

Every Sunday at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to a well-known Capetonian who entertains you with their curated choice of 80s and 90s tracks.

This Sunday you get to spend #AnHourWith South African TV & Radio Presenter Hein Wyngaard.

Hein hosts kykNET Verslag and also presents news and current affairs show KLOP! on kykNET & kie.

He wears many other hats too - he's an MC, speaker, and strategic communications adviser, and author among other things.

He even did a stint as a parliamentary correspondent, political editor, and features editor.




26 May 2021 1:55 PM
by Barbara Friedman

More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk

Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks

29 April 2021 12:42 PM

The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.

"Op My Eish” reality TV star Neels van Jaarsveld takes to the CapeTalk airwaves

22 April 2021 12:32 PM

The actor and director takes to the radiowaves on Sunday in #AnHourWith and brings you his favourite hits from the 80s and 90s.

SA actress Quanita Adams shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday

16 April 2021 5:50 PM

The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.

Music trio The Black Ties share their favourite playlist on CapeTalk on Sunday

12 March 2021 10:59 AM

The music trio spins their favourite tracks for an hour during the weekend music show Just The Hits.

Idols winner Sasha-Lee Davids is sharing her playlist of fave songs on Sunday

24 February 2021 1:03 PM

The Cape Town singing star hosts this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering.

Newshound Crystal Ordersen takes to the airwaves with her hit list

17 February 2021 11:16 AM

News editor and broadcaster is spinning her fave tracks on Sunday's #An HourWith special feature at 10am.

Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk

29 January 2021 9:14 AM

John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday.

An hour with Mayor Dan Plato playing Just the Hits

25 June 2020 2:09 PM

A hour of Cape Town's first citizen's favourite songs of the 80s

Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor

19 June 2020 6:16 PM

Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am.

Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s

12 June 2020 6:36 PM

Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am.

'Atlantic Seaboard residents are queue-jumping in Khayelitsha without vouchers'

Local Politics

High chance of load shedding this evening, warns Eskom

Local

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!'

Lifestyle Opinion

After warning, Eskom confirms stage 1 load shedding from 5pm today

26 May 2021 4:41 PM

Individuals implicated in Digital Vibes scandal not my personal friends - Mkhize

26 May 2021 4:07 PM

SAJBD: Duarte threat to storm Israeli embassy would violate diplomatic rules

26 May 2021 3:46 PM

