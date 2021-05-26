Klop TV star Hein Wyngaard plays his favourite 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk





Every Sunday at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to a well-known Capetonian who entertains you with their curated choice of 80s and 90s tracks.

This Sunday you get to spend #AnHourWith South African TV & Radio Presenter Hein Wyngaard.

Hein hosts kykNET Verslag and also presents news and current affairs show KLOP! on kykNET & kie.

He wears many other hats too - he's an MC, speaker, and strategic communications adviser, and author among other things.

He even did a stint as a parliamentary correspondent, political editor, and features editor.