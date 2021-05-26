'Atlantic Seaboard residents are queue-jumping in Khayelitsha without vouchers'
A registered nursing sister and vaccinator called into the breakfast show and described how people are queue-jumping.
The queue-jumping is rife at most sites despite the guidelines and protocols set out by the Western Cape government for people not to queue-jump.Nursing sister - Western Cape
Most suburban and Atlantic Seaboard families are going to sites that are not allocated for them...and getting their vaccinations because they are not being turned away.Nursing sister - Western Cape
Where is this happening?
Lentegeur seems to be the site of choice, and Khayelitsha and Brooklyn. I think it is happening all over.Nursing sister - Western Cape
However, she says this is nothing new.
During the Sisonke trial, whilst there were appointments for GPs and nurses, it was done on a big scale where the GPs got preference, but they also brought in their wives and their grannies and their family members.Nursing sister - Western Cape
She says while people are outraged about what s currently happening in fact, it has been going on all this time.
So why they thought it was going to work in an orderly fashion I don't understand.Nursing sister - Western Cape
Currently, in this second phase vaccine rollout, she says people are continuing this behaviour.
They roll-up at vaccine sites, they sit in the queue, they produce their ID cards and they get vaccinated - whilst I have patients in their 80s and 90s who are sitting around like good honourable citizens that have registered on the system, who are being left behind.Nursing sister - Western Cape
She says her patients are not in a position to be travelling to other sites.
I just find the whole thing unfair. When you have a 92-year-old couple that can't get to one of these vaccine sites, how are they ever going to have faith that they are not going to be overlooked?Nursing sister - Western Cape
Whether they jump the queue or had an appointment, they all still then get a vaccine card with an appointment scheduled for their second Pfizer jab, she explains.
So this whole system is flawed.Nursing sister - Western Cape
She says medical aids are not opening sites for their members as promised and members have no faith in them to do so, hence they are frequenting these public vaccine sites.
Sister completely agrees that no vaccines should be wasted and as many jabs should be given as possible - but says it needs to be done in a systematic fashion.
The more jabs we can have in arms the better.Nursing sister - Western Cape
Should the registration system be changed to a walk-in system?
If people are queue-jumping then rather let it be a free-for-all and give a number system and let everybody rock up at a site and wait your turn. Let them announce at the beginning of a day that there are 500 vaccines at this site and how many people are around, and the rest must go home.Nursing sister - Western Cape
Watch the video below:
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Local
The truth about honey that might leave a bitter taste in your mouth
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler puts 'fake' honey under the spotlight in her regular Consumer Talk segment on CapeTalk.Read More
'Tokai Cecilia Management Framework review proved to be an epic disaster'
Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt, a driving force behind ensuring public participation attempted to attend the meeting online.Read More
High chance of load shedding this evening, warns Eskom
Eskom has warned that there's still a high probability of load shedding on Wednesday after the utility narrowly avoided power cuts last night.Read More
'We need more donors' - Local NGO appeals for funds to feed hungry school kids
It costs R495 for the Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) to feed one child for a year. Can you help?Read More
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet
"McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk.Read More
Zandvlei waterbody closed over sewage spills as Muizenberg surfers fall sick
There have been some reports of beachgoers who have fallen sick after surfing at Muizenberg beach allegedly due to contaminated water flowing from Zandvlei.Read More
'SANDF deteriorates - yet we spend R1bn on Cuban mechanics. We have mechanics!'
"The Cubans are being used for weapons, for sharpshooting – it is totally unacceptable!" says DA MP Kobus Marais.Read More
Besides war, what does the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) do?
Besides armed conflict, there is much else that the SANDF does, says John Stupart (African Defence Review).Read More
Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy
More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia.Read More
More from Politics
'Tokai Cecilia Management Framework review proved to be an epic disaster'
Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt, a driving force behind ensuring public participation attempted to attend the meeting online.Read More
[WATCH] Zuma back in court as he attempts to oust state prosecutor
Former President Jacob Zuma has returned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his corruption trial on Wednesday morning.Read More
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize denies owners of Digital Vibes are personal friends
The health minister had a media briefing on Wednesday morning to address corruption associated with the media company.Read More
'Average age of infantry in SANDF is 37 - they can't get rid of the old guys'
Defence analyst Helmut Heitman says most military infantry battalions should be in an age range of between 25 and 30 maximum.Read More
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency
The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications.Read More
Has Dudu Myeni been 'blue ticking' the Zondo inquiry?
The former South African Airways board chair failed to appear before the commission on Tuesday despite a subpoena being issued.Read More
Are service delivery protests likely to spike in the run up to local elections?
UJ's Dr Martin Bekker speaks to Africa Melane about service delivery protests ahead of the October local government elections.Read More
'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold
Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks.Read More
'They know Ace will fight at all costs' - ANC NWC to discuss Magashule defiance
Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule is expected to be on the agenda of the party’s national working committee (NWC) meeting on Monday afternoon.Read More