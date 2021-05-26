'Atlantic Seaboard residents are queue-jumping in Khayelitsha without vouchers'





A registered nursing sister and vaccinator called into the breakfast show and described how people are queue-jumping.

The queue-jumping is rife at most sites despite the guidelines and protocols set out by the Western Cape government for people not to queue-jump. Nursing sister - Western Cape

Most suburban and Atlantic Seaboard families are going to sites that are not allocated for them...and getting their vaccinations because they are not being turned away. Nursing sister - Western Cape

Where is this happening?

Lentegeur seems to be the site of choice, and Khayelitsha and Brooklyn. I think it is happening all over. Nursing sister - Western Cape

However, she says this is nothing new.

During the Sisonke trial, whilst there were appointments for GPs and nurses, it was done on a big scale where the GPs got preference, but they also brought in their wives and their grannies and their family members. Nursing sister - Western Cape

She says while people are outraged about what s currently happening in fact, it has been going on all this time.

So why they thought it was going to work in an orderly fashion I don't understand. Nursing sister - Western Cape

Currently, in this second phase vaccine rollout, she says people are continuing this behaviour.

They roll-up at vaccine sites, they sit in the queue, they produce their ID cards and they get vaccinated - whilst I have patients in their 80s and 90s who are sitting around like good honourable citizens that have registered on the system, who are being left behind. Nursing sister - Western Cape

She says her patients are not in a position to be travelling to other sites.

I just find the whole thing unfair. When you have a 92-year-old couple that can't get to one of these vaccine sites, how are they ever going to have faith that they are not going to be overlooked? Nursing sister - Western Cape

Whether they jump the queue or had an appointment, they all still then get a vaccine card with an appointment scheduled for their second Pfizer jab, she explains.

So this whole system is flawed. Nursing sister - Western Cape

She says medical aids are not opening sites for their members as promised and members have no faith in them to do so, hence they are frequenting these public vaccine sites.

Sister completely agrees that no vaccines should be wasted and as many jabs should be given as possible - but says it needs to be done in a systematic fashion.

The more jabs we can have in arms the better. Nursing sister - Western Cape

Should the registration system be changed to a walk-in system?

If people are queue-jumping then rather let it be a free-for-all and give a number system and let everybody rock up at a site and wait your turn. Let them announce at the beginning of a day that there are 500 vaccines at this site and how many people are around, and the rest must go home. Nursing sister - Western Cape

