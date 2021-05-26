McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet
McKinsey will pay back R870 million to Transnet in the next two days, the State Capture Commission said on Thursday.
The consulting firm said it will repay everything it earned from dodgy contracts with the rail agency and Eskom, with interest.
RELATED: 'Government spent R49 billion on contracts with Guptas'
“Transnet has announced that they have finalised the settlement of the fees McKinsey committed to return to it at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry in December 2020,” said evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson.
Earlier this week, the Commission heard that the government irregularly awarded R49 billion worth of contracts to the Gupta family and that they made R15 billion in kickbacks
Mandy Wiener interviewed Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.
… Gupta-controlled Regiments Capital was, in essence, a money-laundering vehicle…Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
McKinsey continues to insist that it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas… If they did their due diligence properly, they would’ve known… We’ve spoken about this for many years…Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
