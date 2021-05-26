Local mom brings washable period panties to SA





South African mom Riana Lederle, is the founder of Soul Sistas, an online store that sells period-proof underwear in SA.

Period panties are waterproof and super-absorbent panties worn to prevent leaks during a female's menstrual cycle.

They can be worn instead of pads or tampons or used as an added layer of protection for those whose cycle is a bit unpredictable.

RELATED: These organic sanitary products are changing the narrative around menstruation

Lederle says she had to buy period panties for her daughters overseas because she couldn't find them locally.

"I realised that we could do something similar in South Africa", she tells CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson.

She started Soul Sistas six months ago to help provide period panties to the local market of women and young girls who want comfortable and environmentally-conscious feminine hygiene products.

Period panties are a sustainable and cost-effective solution for women and girls who are worried about the cost of sanitary products every month and the amount of waste that goes to landfills as a result.

The panties have four layers for moisture control, absorbency, odour control, and leak-proofing.

Soul Sistas currently offers two types of period panties. They have the “Insurance policy” panties which can be worn on their own on lighter flow days, or with a tampon, as an extra layer of insurance on heavier days.

These are made of nylon spandex fabric, Lederle says.

The second type of underwear is the “Full-Monty” panty which can be worn on medium to heavier flow days, and will absorb the same amount of liquid as 3 regular tampons. These are made of bamboo fabric, she explains.

It costs R295 per pair of period panties. They are also available in packs of three and five.

Period panties can last for at least three years if they are washed carefully.

"In the long run, it will replace the cost of your sanitary wear, but also [reduce] the impact on the environment", Lederle adds.

Period panties normally have four layers.... It's actually quite thin, it's way thinner than a pad, for instance. Riana Lederle, Founder - Soul Sistas Period Panties

In our product range, we've actually got two types, we've got what I refer to as the “Insurance policy” panties that have lighter absorbency... secondly, we've got what I refer to as the “Full-Monty” with a higher absorbency. Riana Lederle, Founder - Soul Sistas Period Panties

We are importing them directly... As much as we'd love to manufacture in South Africa - and it's something that we're working toward - at this stage, it's not possible yet. Riana Lederle, Founder - Soul Sistas Period Panties

For every 10 starter packs that we sell, we also donate a reusable pad pack that will last one girl through her whole high school career, so we try and give back. Riana Lederle, Founder - Soul Sistas Period Panties

Check out the Soul Sistas website or their Facebook and Instagram pages for more.

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: