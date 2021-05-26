Local mom brings washable period panties to SA
South African mom Riana Lederle, is the founder of Soul Sistas, an online store that sells period-proof underwear in SA.
Period panties are waterproof and super-absorbent panties worn to prevent leaks during a female's menstrual cycle.
They can be worn instead of pads or tampons or used as an added layer of protection for those whose cycle is a bit unpredictable.
RELATED: These organic sanitary products are changing the narrative around menstruation
Lederle says she had to buy period panties for her daughters overseas because she couldn't find them locally.
"I realised that we could do something similar in South Africa", she tells CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson.
She started Soul Sistas six months ago to help provide period panties to the local market of women and young girls who want comfortable and environmentally-conscious feminine hygiene products.
Period panties are a sustainable and cost-effective solution for women and girls who are worried about the cost of sanitary products every month and the amount of waste that goes to landfills as a result.
The panties have four layers for moisture control, absorbency, odour control, and leak-proofing.
Soul Sistas currently offers two types of period panties. They have the “Insurance policy” panties which can be worn on their own on lighter flow days, or with a tampon, as an extra layer of insurance on heavier days.
These are made of nylon spandex fabric, Lederle says.
The second type of underwear is the “Full-Monty” panty which can be worn on medium to heavier flow days, and will absorb the same amount of liquid as 3 regular tampons. These are made of bamboo fabric, she explains.
It costs R295 per pair of period panties. They are also available in packs of three and five.
Period panties can last for at least three years if they are washed carefully.
"In the long run, it will replace the cost of your sanitary wear, but also [reduce] the impact on the environment", Lederle adds.
Period panties normally have four layers.... It's actually quite thin, it's way thinner than a pad, for instance.Riana Lederle, Founder - Soul Sistas Period Panties
In our product range, we've actually got two types, we've got what I refer to as the “Insurance policy” panties that have lighter absorbency... secondly, we've got what I refer to as the “Full-Monty” with a higher absorbency.Riana Lederle, Founder - Soul Sistas Period Panties
We are importing them directly... As much as we'd love to manufacture in South Africa - and it's something that we're working toward - at this stage, it's not possible yet.Riana Lederle, Founder - Soul Sistas Period Panties
For every 10 starter packs that we sell, we also donate a reusable pad pack that will last one girl through her whole high school career, so we try and give back.Riana Lederle, Founder - Soul Sistas Period Panties
Check out the Soul Sistas website or their Facebook and Instagram pages for more.
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/SoulSistas.online/photos/a.107711274693438/107719058025993
More from Lifestyle
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!'
"I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi."Read More
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing'
British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health.Read More
The oldest human beings will ever get is about 150 years - study
The upper limit of human life expectancy is about 120 to 150 years, according to a study published in Nature Communications.Read More
SA Military Youth Cadets can teach discipline to 'directionless, hopeless youth'
SA Military Youth Cadets founder Captain Randall Petersen says it is a skillset that can help prepare children for adulthood.Read More
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard
Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes.Read More
Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy
More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia.Read More
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency
The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications.Read More
'Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere! Do away with EVDS registration'
In the United States, they even vaccinate at strip clubs, says Nathan Geffen, Editor at GroundUp.Read More
SA author Jeremy Forsyth uses pizza delivery side hustle to promote his new book
Author Jeremy Forsyth has been leaving handwritten notes with his pizza deliveries to help promote a giveaway linked to his new fantasy novel.Read More