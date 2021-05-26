[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!'





It has as many letters in its name as it has zeroes in the price tag! Pippa Hudson, presenter - CapeTalk

The Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV is promoted as both a monster performer and a practical family SUV.

Its fast, aggressive, and imposing looks match its 4.0-litre V8 engine.

Image by THAM YUAN YUAN from Pixabay.

Most recently published "motoring" articles:

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who recently drove one.

De Siena was not impressed – listen to the interview in the audio below for his reasons.

Don’t buy one! I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest. It’s about R700 000 more expensive than its competitor from Audi… It’s cheaper than the equivalent BMW… and roundabout the same performance…. Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

The GLE is symptomatic of everything that’s wrong with the modern car industry… It’s too much car, it’s too powerful, it’s too complicated. It’s going to depreciate like it’s pushed off a cliff… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

It is very comfortable and very quiet. It’s lovely on the open road and has massage seats… It’s not a bad car to drive, but for a R3 million investment it doesn’t make much sense. Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.