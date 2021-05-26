'Tokai Cecilia Management Framework review proved to be an epic disaster'





Lobby groups have been fighting tirelessly to ensure that the public is able to participate in the framework document before it is adopted. It contains decisions about how the area will be used as both a national park and recreational area and issues such as tree felling are of major concern.

SANParks invited stakeholders and the public to participate in the engagement process for the review of the Tokai Cecilia Management Framework. Only 5 days were allocated for registration to take place.

The meeting took place on Tuesday evening with some participants attending at the Kirstenbosch venue and others online.

Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt, a driving force behind the push to ensure public participation attempted to attend via the online platform.

I elected to attend online which proved to be an epic disaster. Nicky Schmidt, Chair - Parkscape

She reports that for those who attended the review meeting in person at the Kirstenbosch meeting it seems to have gone relatively well.

There were concerns raised from some who attended about the impartiality of the facilitators who happened to be SANParks employees. Nicky Schmidt, Chair - Parkscape

In addition, there were technological issues.

For those trying to access the meeting online...there were ongoing problems. I personally spent 75 minutes from the start of the meeting trying to help people get into the meeting, giving SANParks names and saying these people can't get in. Nicky Schmidt, Chair - Parkscape

SANParks were denying there were people waiting to get into the online meeting, online participants could not hear the speakers from the floor or some of the SANParks representatives, images used in the presentation were blurred.

Questions posed in the online chat were not being answered. We had to push for some of them to be answered. Nicky Schmidt, Chair - Parkscape

It was a meltdown at every level. And every person who tried to participate from the online platform was prejudiced in what should have been a free and fair public participation process. Nicky Schmidt, Chair - Parkscape

What unfolded at the meeting?

I have to base my answer on emails and WhatsApps I received this morning because I really was not able to hear very much. Nicky Schmidt, Chair - Parkscape

She says it appears the goal of the meeting was to outline the process and slides were used to illustrate this - none of which could be seen by online participants.

Participants at the meeting raised a number of concerns she says.

There were serious concerns raised by the First Nations People who felt extremely excluded from this process and who spoke with considerable passion about the fact that they were being excluded, that they weren't being effectively consulted, that the venues for these meetings were not in areas that were easy for them to get to. Nicky Schmidt, Chair - Parkscape

Parkscape had contacted the First Peoples to ensure they were at the meeting. She says they were made promised by SANParks in 2004, all of which have been reneged on.

They are an extremely angry and frustrated group. We are all extremely concerned about how this process is going to play out. Nicky Schmidt, Chair - Parkscape

