Port of Cape Town worst in Africa - Container Port Performance Index, World Bank
Cape Town has the worst container port in all of Africa, according to the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index 2020.
The Port of Cape Town ranked 347th (out of 351), below all other African ports on the list.
The port faces incessant congestion due to aging infrastructure and equipment, and labour shortages.
“Some of those big ships can’t fit into Cape Town’s harbour,” said maritime author Brian Ingpen recently.
“We need additional gantry cranes,” he said.
“Where we’ve missed the boat, is to build a really big dry dock.”
More from Business
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet
"McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk.Read More
Absa and Addendum builds innovative, resilient supply chain finance solution
Absa and Addendum Financial Services has unlocked R40 billion in working capital by processing 20 000 invoices for 450 suppliers.Read More
'SANDF deteriorates - yet we spend R1bn on Cuban mechanics. We have mechanics!'
"The Cubans are being used for weapons, for sharpshooting – it is totally unacceptable!" says DA MP Kobus Marais.Read More
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard
Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes.Read More
Can't get vehicle financing? Planet42 rents out used cars with the option to buy
More than 90% of their customers would not have a car without Planet42 says co-founder and CEO Eerik Oja, who is from Estonia.Read More
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency
The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications.Read More
Spar says cigarette sales not likely to recover after brand-switching during ban
The Money Show interviews Group CEO Brett Botten about Spar's results for the six months to end-March.Read More
Johann Rupert loans R100 million to help restaurants save jobs
John Maytham interviews Fedhasa Chairperson Rosemary Anderson. Fedhasa represents the hospitality industry in South Africa.Read More
[LISTEN] Emotions run high when Dis-Chem gives Gugulethu old age home R120 000
"Oh, my God!" exclaims Nandi Dlamini of at Ikhaya Loxolo LaseGugulethu. "Thank you! Thank you! Thank you to Dis-Chem!"Read More