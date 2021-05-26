Port of Cape Town worst in Africa - Container Port Performance Index, World Bank





Cape Town has the worst container port in all of Africa, according to the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index 2020.

The Port of Cape Town ranked 347th (out of 351), below all other African ports on the list.

The port faces incessant congestion due to aging infrastructure and equipment, and labour shortages.

Cape Town's beauty takes your breath away, but its port is looking worse for wear. © handmadepictures/123rf.com

For more detail, read “Cape Town the lowest-ranked African container port on World Bank index” (Eyewitness News).

“Some of those big ships can’t fit into Cape Town’s harbour,” said maritime author Brian Ingpen recently.

“We need additional gantry cranes,” he said.

“Where we’ve missed the boat, is to build a really big dry dock.”

RELATED: 'Port of Cape Town needs more gantry cranes, a big dry dock, lower port tariffs'