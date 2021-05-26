The truth about honey that might leave a bitter taste in your mouth





How can you be sure that the honey you're eating is really what it says on the label?

As consumer journalist Wendy Knowler found out this week, honey is one of the most adulterated foods in the world, and is frequently blended with other sweet syrups such as glucose, dextrose, molasses, and corn syrup.

So how can you check whether the stuff you're spreading on your toast or adding to your tea is the real deal?

Knowler joined Pippa Hudson for Consumer Talk on CapeTalk on Wednesday afternoon

In its unadulterated form honey one of the oldest foodstuffs, enjoyed today in exactly the same forms as it was 2 000 years ago. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Unfortunately, it’s also the third most adulterated food in the world, after milk and olive oil. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler attended an online conference on honey fraud earlier this week, hosted by the South African Bee Industry Organisation and attended by beekeepers, retailers, and regulators.

She says the infiltration of 'fake honey' into the South African market is a huge problem.

According to what we heard yesterday, the blending of honey is a particularly big problem in South Africa to the point where the consumer really has no idea what’s in that squeeze bottle. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

It’s not uncommon to see honey bottles with “Product of South African and/or China/or Zambia or Poland”...that “or” means it could be 100% Chinese honey, no local honey at all. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler says not only are consumers being scammed, but with the imports decreasing the honey price, it makes it very difficult for local beekeepers producing the real thing to compete price-wise.

Shannon Riva of Food and Allergy Consulting and Testing Services (Facts) explains the challenges involved in proving that a honey sample is adulterated.

There should be very low levels of sucrose in there, but adulterants like rice syrup have a very similar profile to honey. Shannon Riva, Technical Consultant -Food and Allergy Consulting and Testing Services

